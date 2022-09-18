Neighbors help neighbors in day of community service

MERRILLVILLE — Fueled by a sense of purpose, area churches, service organizations and businesses set to work Saturday to help their neighbors.

Oh, and throw in plenty of doughnuts and pizza.

An estimated 100 to 150 volunteers cleared brush, installed storm doors and cleaned gutters for Christmas in September, sponsored by Rebuilding Together of South Lake County.

“Safe, dry, and warm” are the organization’s goals, said board president Mitch Barloga. “We focus on the elderly, veterans, single mothers, the disabled and those with low income.”

Rebuilding Together of South Lake County serves Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Merrillville on a rotating basis. This year’s Christmas in September effort focused on Merrillville.

Volunteers painted, repaired and did needed maintenance work for eight limited-income homeowners. The organization received 60 applications for service.

Addressing volunteers gathered at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, Barloga said, “This really means a lot to us and to the people we’re helping.”

This local effort was founded in 1995 and is directed by an all-volunteer board of community members. In that time, the group has repaired and upgraded nearly 100 properties.

Among the faith communities providing volunteers was CrossPoint Church of Crown Point. The Rev. Mike Kakalow, associate pastor, said his group was doing yardwork, replacing windows and doors, painting, cleaning gutters, roof repairs and painting. The church’s volunteers included youth-group members.

Connie McNinch, a church staff member and the group’s co-captain, said volunteers were “just blessing the lady, getting her house back in order.”

A five-year veteran of Rebuilding Together, McNinch said, “I enjoy serving.”

Norma Dewes, whose property was being addressed by CrossPoint, commented, “It’s wonderful. I couldn’t do this by myself.”

Dewes’ property extends a quarter-mile, and friends said she could never have done the needed work.

Town Council member Richard Hardaway, D-Ward 2, was another team captain and is another Rebuilding veteran, helping in neighboring communities.

“This is not a publicity thing. We’re contributing,” Hardaway said. “I enjoy giving back to the community. We’re helping people, and there is a need.”

Hardaway’s team worked on stovetop replacement, fence repairs, electrical replacement and ceiling repairs.

The South Lake County group is among more than 200 affiliates of the national organization that over 30 years has upgraded more than 100,000 properties.

In some cases, homeowners assisted volunteers. That included Marybeth Gregor, who with a neighbor hauled trash to a dumpster.

“This is very good, to get my house redone during this time,” Gregor said. “I would never have been able to afford this.”

Volunteers worked indoors and outdoors at Gregor’s property, replacing an old toilet and doors, landscaping, repairing her deck and working on her pool.

Tim Brown, another veteran of building projects, said his group’s projects included storm doors, with driveway and bathroom work to be done at a later date.

Brown worked on his first property in 1997, noting, “We’re just helping other folks, that’s a big thing. A lot of these people are elderly and they just could not do it.”

Brown got his son Bradley involved. Now a team captain, the younger Brown started as a Boy Scout. His group worked on light fixtures, with flooring and concrete work coming later.

“I enjoy just helping the community,” Bradley Brown said. “This is a great program for giving back as volunteers.”

Since the South Lake affiliate started, Tim Brown estimated $350,000 in materials have gone to community projects.

Roger Hayward, another captain, is also South Lake board vice president. His group worked on replacing old soffit and fascia, gutters and removing an old planter.

“This is an opportunity to give back to those who are underserved. They can’t do it and they need the help,” Hayward said. “This was they don’t have to worry about the challenge; we’ll take care of it.

“We can help these people to move forward and feel better.”