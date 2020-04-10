Neighbors Helping Neighbors group proves Crown Point's strength

Dozens began placing red “Crown Point Strong” signs in their yards, and View Outdoor Advertising donated space on billboards to promote the group.

“They helped paint the town red,” Caudill said.

Residents placed bins outside of their homes to collect nonperishable items and morale letters for medical personnel, first responders and grocery store employees.

“People are rising up and raising their hands” to help, Caudill said.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors is transitioning from receiving donations and providing food from the box truck, she said.

Thanks to Lisa and Dennis Morrow, the group has started using space available at the On the Square Sports Academy to sort donations and morale letters. Volunteers also have begun delivering food to those in need.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran is among those who have taken notice of the accomplishments of Neighbors Helping Neighbors, and he's discussed the initiative during several recent online meetings.

“If you're somebody who needs help, it's there for you, and if you want to help somebody else, there's an opportunity for you to do that as well,” Uran said.