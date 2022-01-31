Netflix to make movie on Gary 'Demon House' after $65 million bid

GARY — The chilling story of demonic possession that came out of a little house in Gary is set to be resurrected once again following Netflix's $65 million bid for the rights.

On Jan. 24, seven companies, including MGM and Miramax, made bids for the movie package, with Netflix winning out to produce the story behind Zak Bagans' "Demon House" documentary, according to a report by the Hollywood entertainment news site Deadline.

Production is set to begin the middle of the year, and at this time, it is unknown where the film will be shot. The budget for the film is said to be around $30 million.

Oscar nominee Lee Daniels, known for producing major pictures such as 'Precious' and 'The Butler,' will be directing the movie, which will star Andra Day, Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis, the entertainment site reported.

The cast will bring to life the story of the Ammons family, who once lived in a small white house at 3860 Carolina St. in Gary but later moved to Indianapolis. Their story was told in the "Demon House" movie, released in March 2018, which documented the alleged paranormal attacks and demonic possession from 2011 to 2012 of the Ammons family.

Day will play the mother and main character, Latoya Ammons; McLaughlin will play an adult version of Ammons' son; Close will play Ammons' mother; Morgan will play Ammons' boyfriend; and Spencer reportedly will play a clergy member who tries to help the family.

The real-life horror story first went public in 2014 when the Indianapolis Star published an article about the torrent of strange happenings afflicting the family.

Paranormal TV personality Zak Bagans bought the property to film the "Demon House" documentary and later had the house torn down in February 2016. According to the Calumet Township assessor's office, Bagans still owns the property to this day. The spot is a now an empty, grassy lot between two houses with a large, gnarled tree standing guard near the sidewalk.

However, a Region priest believes evil still lingers on the property and cautioned people against going for a visit — and if they must, to bring religious protection.

Beneath the grassy lot lies remnants of the house, with the basement buried under rubble and dirt. Some have stopped by and recovered relics of the demolished house — only to later regret it.

The Rev. Michael Maginot, a priest at St. Stephen Martyr Church in Merrillville, said that he believes a portal is still open at the location, “free for any demon to come through and attach," and he still receives calls from those who have had a brush with this dark phenomena. Maginot previously worked to help the Ammons family with their supernatural afflictions and held an exorcism at the house. He also worked closely with Bagans during the filming of the documentary.

"Most of the house is buried there, and the basement was just filled in," Maginot said. "Someone picked up a shingle from the roof, and people have picked up other things from the property. From there, they have problems. It's dangerous to go digging around in there. Then they call me, asking for help, and I tell them what they need to do. They must get the souvenirs back to the property. They must renounce it. People have even had to delete pictures of the place from their phones. Often times they are willing to do anything at that point to get rid of it."

Maginot said those who take items from the property or visit without religious protection complain of illness, misfortunes, vivid nightmares, negative mood changes and strange happenings, as if an otherworldly entity has followed them home.

"If someone goes there wanting to experience something, it will oblige them," Maginot said.

The "Demon House" documentary claims a portal under the stairs in the basement was a doorway for evil entities that terrorized a family and brought misfortune to several people who were involved in the investigation, including a police captain.

Now that the structure is knocked down, Maginot said he is concerned that the doorway still stands and the evil still resides there.

Brian Miller, former Hammond police chief and current director of public safety at Purdue University Northwest, was among the police officers who dug in the dirt under the stairs, where the portal was said to have originated.

“It was creepy,” Miller said in a 2019 interview. “I was concerned about what we might dig up, but we didn't find any remains.”

They found an odd array of objects buried there, including a fingernail, a pair of woman's underwear, a comb and two children's socks. He also investigated an oil-like substance that was found dripping from the window blinds and could not find an explanation or source.

“I did have some strange things happen,” Miller said. “When myself and another officer went back to the house right before (Bagans) did his movie, we saw candles lining all outside around the house. It appeared someone was doing a seance or religious ceremony. It's one of the reasons he told me why he took the house down. He was concerned people would break in and do things.”

The documentary also included testimonies from Gary and Lake County sheriff's police. Gary Cpl. Javier Garza said he believes the other officers.

“I was told there was a portal under the stairs, and I believe it,” Garza said. “People ask about the ghost house, asking me, 'Is it true?' I say, 'Yeah, it's true.'"

When the story first broke, Gary police were tasked with patrolling the area.

“We were told people from all over the world were coming there,” Garza said.

Previously, Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said he consulted with his parish's priest before sending officers into a potentially dangerous situation.

“I told my guys that if they go in, wear a medallion or something religious for protection,” Pawlak said. “People laugh and gawk at it, but things like that exist.”

Garza, who has been on the force for 24 years, said the feeling he would get from that property was unlike anything he has ever encountered before.

“I never got those feelings anywhere else in the whole city,” Garza said. “We deal with a lot of bad things all the time. I go through abandoned churches and cemeteries all the time, and I've never felt anything like that.”

The police report that gave the account of the Ammons family's torment on Carolina Street was pulled from public record, police previously said. Pawlak said he was amazed when he read the report and turned to the witnesses to confirm the bizarre events that transpired.

“I know some people at the hospital, and I asked them if it was all true, and they confirmed it,” Pawlak said. “It was several pages; a very detailed report. ... Once the word got out and people began reading it and printing it, (former Lake County Sheriff) Buncich locked it down so no one could find it.”

One of the officers involved in the investigations, former Gary Police Capt. Charles Austin, reported strange mechanical and electronic issues in his house and squad car after visiting the house in spring 2012. Austin died after he was shot in the stomach Feb. 21, 2017, when three men broke into his home. Austin tried to defend himself against the intruders with his firearm, but it “appeared not to have been fired due to an apparent mechanical failure,” according to court records.

Maginot said a series of misfortunes toward the end of the documentary's production stopped the final blessing of the house, which was intended to shut the portal and clear out any lingering evil. Then, unbeknownst to the priest, Bagans had the house torn down.

"The story was basically robbed of its happy ending, and I think it seems as if the demon won in the end," Maginot said. "If Zak (Bagans) sells the lot and someone builds a house there, I would definitely be willing to clear it for their safety. But I am not sure with the remains of the house still there. He really messed things up. I could have closed the portal."

Bagans, as well as others working with him on the documentary, claimed to have suffered serious health conditions during and after filming. Bagans has the wooden staircase from the basement of the house on display at his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas sitting in a dim corner resting on a blanket of dirt from the house. The museum staff insists the relic's foreboding aura is still intact and raising hairs. “Following its installation, a group of construction workers walked off the job and refused to come back,” the museum's website says.

As for the upcoming Netflix production, the Region priest doesn't have much faith that it will stick to the truth of the story, but rather it will be a fictionalized thriller that strays too far from the facts, like "The Amityville Horror."

"The real story is better than fiction," Maginot said. "It's a thriller just as it is. The only way to tell the story is to be truthful. I think people are going to be disappointed if it's fictitious."

Maginot said he has not been contacted by any of the production members but would be willing to work with them only if the movie stays true to the story.

Another movie about the "Demon House" was in the works, and Maginot had signed a contract with Evergreen Media Holdings a few years ago, but because the Ammons family refused to participate, the deal fizzled out, he said. Deadline reported that at one point, Latoya Ammons optioned her rights to a production company called Relativity, but the company filed bankruptcy and the rights lapsed. After that, the rights and scripts passed from hand to hand — until now.

"They had the movie written and had actors and everything, and then they went bankrupt," Maginot said.

He said he thinks the previous failures could be the result of a curse-like sabotage, and he does not have high hopes for the upcoming production.

In 2016, Maginot performed the cleansing on the empty lot that he was unable to do when the house was standing.

“I think we were successful, but the thing is, the portal is opened,” Maginot said. “Then when I heard that when the documentary came out, people had been showing up there doing seances — you can't do that. You can't play ping-pong with these things. ... Once it's cleared, the demon is free to bring seven worse ones in than before. They'll do it and they look for that opportunity. So that is always a worry.”

Does this mean this real-life horror story has sequel potential?

