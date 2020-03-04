New bishop feels connection with sick, suffering

EAST CHICAGO — Before Bishop Robert J. McClory celebrated Mass Wednesday in the chapel at St. Catherine Hospital, a woman had an appointment at the nearby radiology department.
Following Mass, a woman in a wheelchair was coming into the medical center.
McClory, installed at Gary's fifth bishop on Feb. 11, has an affinity for those two patients.
There was a special significance to his visit Wednesday. Besides being the Catholic feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes, Wednesday was also World Day of the Sick, instituted in 1992 to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses.
“I have a special connection with the sick and suffering,” McClory said. “They can teach us to appreciate all the gifts we have. They can pull out of us a love that is healthy.”
The bishop made his first visit to a Catholic hospital in the Diocese of Gary. Besides celebrating Mass, McClory met with hospital staff at a private luncheon and visited with patients.
The bishop has several similar visitations at other Catholic hospitals over the next several weeks. He also plans a stop at Franciscan Health Michigan City next week.
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said, “It’s a complete honor for the bishop to be here. We are so honored that he chose us as his first hospital to visit. Our people are very proud of the time they invest in patient care and their Catholic faith.”
In offering prayers for hospital staff, McClory, quoting from Pope Benedict XVI, called upon medical personnel to extend to patients “the look of love that people crave.”
From his experiences in hospitals, the bishop said, the sick “can feel that life is fragile and there is a vulnerability, but there is also an openness to God’s love in their life. By being here today, we want them to know they are not alone.”
Borrowing from St. John Chrysostom, a fifth-century archbishop, McClory said the Old Testament offers an outline for better understanding the New Testament and Jesus’ ministry. Similarly, the bishop said, the faithful can apply that message to their lives and the mission of St. Catherine Hospital, one of “acting with faith and integrity.”
Speaking during Lent, McClory said this is a season of “giving even more of a sense of penance, fasting, alms giving and acts of charity.”
Lent is also a time, he continued, for “getting rid of the clutter in our lives” and practicing “works of charity, kindness, love, and compassion.”
The bishop praised the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, former sponsors of St. Catherine Hospital, which accepted its first patient in May 1928. Several members of the women’s religious order attended the Mass. Today the PHJC sisters are involved in other ministries, including women’s issues, retreats, and infant care.
The sisters’ commitment to caring for patients’ physical, emotional and spiritual needs continues today, McClory said, adding that such concern “allows hospitals to flourish.”