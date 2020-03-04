New bishop feels connection with sick, suffering

EAST CHICAGO — Before Bishop Robert J. McClory celebrated Mass Wednesday in the chapel at St. Catherine Hospital, a woman had an appointment at the nearby radiology department.

Following Mass, a woman in a wheelchair was coming into the medical center.

McClory, installed at Gary's fifth bishop on Feb. 11, has an affinity for those two patients.

There was a special significance to his visit Wednesday. Besides being the Catholic feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes, Wednesday was also World Day of the Sick, instituted in 1992 to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses.

“I have a special connection with the sick and suffering,” McClory said. “They can teach us to appreciate all the gifts we have. They can pull out of us a love that is healthy.”

The bishop made his first visit to a Catholic hospital in the Diocese of Gary. Besides celebrating Mass, McClory met with hospital staff at a private luncheon and visited with patients.

The bishop has several similar visitations at other Catholic hospitals over the next several weeks. He also plans a stop at Franciscan Health Michigan City next week.

