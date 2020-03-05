New board members elected to Shirley Heinze Land Trust

The Board of Directors of Shirley Heinze Land Trust announces the election of three new board members to three-year terms.

Tom Cera has worked as an executive at several integrated steel plants and was responsible for environmental stewardship and operations. He is currently an executive consultant. He also serves as board president of the Charter School of the Indiana Dunes, and is a leadership team member of the Friends of Marquette Park. Cera is a resident of Gary.

Christine Livingston is Assistant Director at Indiana Dunes Tourism. She also serves as a board member of the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association, an advisory board member of the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant program, and is a committee member of the Calumet Collaborative. She was previously employed at Save the Dunes as Water Program Director, where she worked with communities within the Lake Michigan watershed to protect water quality. Livingston is a resident of LaPorte.

