New budget hikes pay for most Lake County employees by 5%

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council tentatively approved a 2023 spending plan Thursday that provides 5% pay raises to most county government employees, sets a minimum pay rate of $15 per hour for nearly all positions and does so without increasing taxes on Lake County residents.

The money needed for the pay hikes comes from a change in the budgeting process, implemented by Finance Director Scott Schmal, that required county government departments to base their spending plans for next year on actual expenditures from the prior year, rather than the prior year's budget.

"This is what everybody lived on in 2021. They can live on it again in 2023 with the 8% inflation factor," Schmal said.

Schmal explained that the county's tradition of carrying over the prior year's budget often included "stale history," such as department spending allocations that no longer were relevant or needed but nevertheless continued to be included in the annual spending plan.

"This is really a reset of the whole budget process," Schmal said. "It gets us in line with budgeting best practices and kind of moves us more toward a business view of managing finances versus a traditional government view."

Altogether, the county is poised to spend approximately $171 million from its general fund next year. Schmal said the budget is balanced and comports with the tax levy authorized by the state.

The 5% general pay hike, and the various raises bargained by union employees, will cost the county about $4.5 million, which Schmal said easily is covered by the new budgeting strategy and ongoing fund sweeps from long-dormant accounts.

The seven-member county council voted unanimously in favor of the first version of the plan. The five Democratic and two Republican council members are due to make additional tweaks to it Oct. 6, and will sign off on the final version Oct. 12.

Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said Lake County, like many employers, is struggling to fill open positions, and higher pay hopefully will make county jobs as attractive to prospective workers as similar positions available in the private sector.

"It's the first time in a long time we've been able to give a nice raise to help folks have a livable income," Bilski said.

Bilski also described the county's new budget process as the "best organized" he's seen during his long tenure on the council; a sentiment with which departing Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, strongly agreed.

"When I came in (in 2010) we were hurting with tax caps and no relief from there. Now I'm leaving and we're in better shape, our tax rate has actually gone down the last four years and I'm just really excited about that. I'm happy I was one of the seven people that made those decisions," Dernulc said.