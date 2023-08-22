Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, facilitated the donation of a county-owned used wood chipper to the Town of New Chicago.

County workers delivered the chipper on Aug. 15 to New Chicago Town Hall, where town officials gathered to receive it.

The county recently retired the chipper and replaced it with a new one, while New Chicago's chipper had recently broken down, resulting in a backlog of limbs from recent storm damage that need mulching.