Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, facilitated the donation of a county-owned used wood chipper to the Town of New Chicago.
County workers delivered the chipper on Aug. 15 to New Chicago Town Hall, where town officials gathered to receive it.
The county recently retired the chipper and replaced it with a new one, while New Chicago's chipper had recently broken down, resulting in a backlog of limbs from recent storm damage that need mulching.
New Chicago Town Council President Sharon Szwedo talks with Lake County Highway Department Assistant Superintendent Ron Gregory and Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., who facilitated the donation of a county-owned used wood chipper to the Town of New Chicago.
New Chicago Town Council members Jim Gibson, Brenda Swallow and Dave Anderson; Assistant Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Bucko; Council member Roxanne Greco; Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr.; Town Council President Sharon Szwedo; Town Manager Sue Pelfrey; Fire Chief Joe Eakins, and Police Chief Earl Mayo gather at Town Hall as the town received a wood chipper from Lake County.