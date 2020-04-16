New COVID-19 antibody testing sparks caution, optimism from Region health leaders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — As the U.S. targets symptomatic people and high-risk populations for COVID-19 testing due to limited supply, a wave of blood tests that purport to detect antibodies have flooded the free market.

These blood tests — designed to detect if someone has been exposed or sickened in the past by the novel coronavirus — may indicate if someone has built up immunity to fight it after recovering.

In other words, the tests could help policymakers decide when and who can return to work, school and even church — and do it safely.

But public health experts across the U.S. — including Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer — are cautioning against too much optimism so soon, particularly when little is known about the efficacy of the unvetted tests being sold by companies.

“It’s good to have antibody testing, but we need a good, standardized test that we can rely on,” Vavilala said.

'Only time will tell'

There’s also the question as to what level of antibodies will it take to protect an individual, and how long that protection lasts. A one-year scientific study is needed to say with some certainty, she said.