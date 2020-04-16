New COVID-19 antibody testing sparks caution, optimism from Region health leaders

CROWN POINT — As the U.S. targets symptomatic people and high-risk populations for COVID-19 testing due to limited supply, a wave of blood tests that purport to detect antibodies have flooded the free market.
These blood tests — designed to detect if someone has been exposed or sickened in the past by the novel coronavirus — may indicate if someone has built up immunity to fight it after recovering.
In other words, the tests could help policymakers decide when and who can return to work, school and even church — and do it safely.
But public health experts across the U.S. — including Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer — are cautioning against too much optimism so soon, particularly when little is known about the efficacy of the unvetted tests being sold by companies.
“It’s good to have antibody testing, but we need a good, standardized test that we can rely on,” Vavilala said.
'Only time will tell'
There’s also the question as to what level of antibodies will it take to protect an individual, and how long that protection lasts. A one-year scientific study is needed to say with some certainty, she said.
“The biggest question is how much of antibody do we need, and does it always equal immunity?” Vavilala asked. “Only time will tell.
“This COVID-19 is new, but there have been types of coronaviruses, like SARS in the past and MERS. And based on what we know about those antibodies, we know they showed longer protections. But again, we have to be careful saying that. That is optimism.”
Vavilala said she is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health on finding a standardized, reliable antibody test for Hoosiers and in Lake County.
That coordination and due diligence are critical, as hospitals and governments across the globe have learned the hard way by ordering unvetted finger-prick tests, only to find them to be wildly ineffective.
“If the test is not good, not up to par, and produces false results, it will provide a false sense of security and only make the situation worse,” she said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said during Tuesday’s White House briefings that most of the antibody tests have not yet been proven to work well, according to The Associated Press.
He noted that some countries bought millions of antibody tests only to learn they didn’t work, the AP said.
The AP reported that Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, said his staff is working with the Food and Drug Administration to validate those tests.
Vavilala said the tests, if designed correctly, will look for blood proteins called antibodies that an individual produces days and weeks post-infection.
Vavilala explained that in the days after infection, the body starts producing antibodies to fight it off, peaking at about the two-week mark and leveling off a bit at the three-week mark.
A new form of the antibodies start appearing around week three that provide longer protections.
“All these are completely different tests,” she said.
COVID-19 antibody testing, once proven effective, could be used to test for immunity in recovered COVID-19 patients; people who exhibited symptoms but never received access to testing; and asymptomatic people who are possible carriers of the disease, she said.
If anything, knowing who may be immune and who isn’t will help public health experts and hospitals calculate and better predict future mortality and hospitalization rates, she said.
“It could help us tremendously,” she said.
'Herd immunity'
Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker said he is optimistic about the antibody testing.
Despite countless tests hitting the market without FDA approval, one test developed by a New Jersey-based company recently received fast-track approval from the FDA for emergency use.
He said the Gary Health Department hopes to get a limited supply of the test.
Walker, who tested positive for the disease earlier this month but exhibited zero symptoms, said he’s a prime example of why such immunity testing is a critical piece of the solution.
“If I was asymptomatic, I'm certain there are tons of others out there like me," Walker said. "We need an idea of what our ‘herd immunity’ looks like.”
Herd immunity, he explained, is what happens over time when enough of the population becomes immune to the virus through infection, he said. As more people recover and establish antibodies in their immune system, there are fewer people to spread the virus around.
“It makes people more protected,” Walker said. “It’s the same with vaccinations.”
Immunity uncertainty
Walker’s boss, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, recently tested negative for the coronavirus, however, he believes an antibody test could show he’s been exposed.
Prince said he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in early January and suspects he was sickened by the disease then.
But only a test could confirm it, he said.
Vavilala cautioned that even if someone tests positive for antibodies, they should continue to practice social distancing, along with wearing masks, washing hands, and wiping down and disinfecting surfaces frequently.
She said no one should equate a positive antibody test with “complete immunity” or even partial immunity until further studies are completed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
