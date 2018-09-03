WINFIELD — The town plans to add a third full-time deputy marshal, build a picnic pavilion in its new park and fund more road improvements as part of its budget for 2019.
The budget was introduced to the council at its meeting Tuesday by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson. It calls for total expenditures of just under $3.4 million, an increase of about $173,000, or five percent, over this year. No one from the public spoke at the Tuesday hearing on the proposed budget, and it will be up for final adoption Sept. 25.
Most of the increase will come from an expected bond issue of up to $1.75 million to be used mostly for road projects. The town has done this every two or three years over the past seven years or so with the bonds being paid off in five years. Anderson said part of the funds will be used to provide a car for the new deputy, and the council also talked about using a portion of the bond to fund landscaping and other improvements along Randolph Street.
Up to $250,000 of the bond will be used as the town's match for a state Community Crossings Grant, funded by the last increase in the gas tax. The matching share will make the town eligible to receive up to $750,000 as it did this year to fund the paving of Randolph.
Anderson said the complete list of items to be funded from the bond issue will be finalized over the next couple of months so it can be issued around the end of the year, and then the council will work on the list of road projects to be done.
The cost of the landscaping and beautification of Randolph also will be finalized in the coming months and is expected to be between $100,000 and $250,000. The starting pay for the deputy will be around $33,000 to be paid from the town's share of the county's local option income tax and the town's cumulative capital development fund.
The budget proposes spending $100,000 for the park pavilion from park impact fee revenue collected on the sale of new homes. Another $73,242 from the town's share of the county's Community Development Block Grant will be used to complete the poured-in-place surface around the playground equipment in the new downtown park.
Anderson said $125,000 is proposed to match grants for the purchase of school warning flashers, warning flashers at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard and for a "hawk" light near Jerry Ross Elementary School. The "hawk" light is a flashing signal at a crosswalk that can be activated as a stop light by pedestrians needing to cross the street.
The overall property tax rate will go up about 7 cents to 34.7 cents per $100 of valuation. Anderson said that would be lower than the levies the last two times the town issued the road improvement bonds in 2014 and 2016 when it was 36 and 35 cents respectively.
Without the bond issue, the 2019 revenue would be only $18,183 more than this year.