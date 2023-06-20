CEDAR LAKE — The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into Cedar Lake early Monday afternoon had leased the aircraft and lives near the crash site, Deputy Police Chief Carl Brittingham said.

The update comes after officials initially announced the pilot and passenger escaped injury in the crash.

Brittingham said that around 1:09 p.m. Monday he saw a small Robinson R22 helicopter flying low over the lake heading north.

"I observed the aircraft go low just above the water and move towards land on the east side of the lake," he said. "I then observed as the aircraft hit the water's surface and spun out of control."

Brittingham said he immediately radioed for assistance and responded to the crash site by boat with officers Shaun Meyer and Cliff Wroe.

The group learned the pilot and passenger were out of the helicopter and safe. Neither person was injured nor anyone in the area, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified have been working closely with police, Brittingham said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is also investigating.

UPDATE: Woman identified in Hobart drowning was pregnant, coroner says A man was rescued by a witness, while a woman went under the water and did not resurface, the DNR said.

"Divers were placed into the water at the crash site to confirm the condition and placement of the aircraft, as well as confirming no one else was inside as reported," according to Brittingham.

The helicopter was removed from the water using a crane boat and was placed on a trailer on shore.

"The pilot was leasing the aircraft out of the Lansing Airport and does reside on the lake near the crash site," police said. "The flight plan and intentions of the pilot are part of an ongoing investigation."

Brittingham said, "Thank you to all the citizens who provided information and to all responding agencies who did an incredible job today. We are thankful that no one was injured in today's event."

PHOTOS: Dredging of Cedar Lake begins Dredging Cedar Lake Dredging Cedar Lake Dredging Cedar Lake Dredging Cedar Lake Dredging Cedar Lake Dredging Cedar Lake Dredging Cedar Lake Dredging Cedar Lake