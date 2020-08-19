New generation of Tuskegee aviators delivers med supplies

Rod Young, who works in business development for The Will Group, said, “We’ve been very fortunate and very blessed. We felt we should share with others. We’ve had a long relationship with the city of Gary, and we felt it was only right to donate to the city.”

The local airport has been a center to assist response efforts, coordinating relief efforts among 16 local hospitals throughout five Northwest Indiana counties.

The airport recognized these airborne donations with a water cannon salute during landing to honor the pair of single-engine aircraft carrying supplies.

Dominique Scott, executive director of Tuskegee NEXT, said the 6-year-old institution is “rooted in the heart of service.”

Located in Chicago, Tuskegee NEXT honors the legacy of the famed Tuskegee Airmen by seeking to transform the lives of at-risk youths through education assistance, training in aviation and career path opportunities. The mission is for these young people to transform their communities.

Jessica Vargas, a 2019 Tuskegee NEXT graduate and current advanced ground instructor, said she was fortunate to be a part of the effort.

"I was very happy to do what I love and give back to the Gary community," she said. "This is a very touching event.”