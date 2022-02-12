New group aims to be 'conduit' for peace, justice

EAST CHICAGO — Sylvia Galvan hopes no one has to endure what she suffered when she lost her son to gun violence.

Now, Northwest Indiana families will have a resource to deal with such tragedies.

Galvan spoke Saturday to announce the creation of Circle of Love, a support group for families affected by homicide and gun violence in Northwest Indiana.

The group will check on families, act as a "conduit" between police and families, organize vigils, provide counseling services and distribute related information.

“I remember everything” about when she was called to the police station about the death of her son Thaddeus in 2016, Galvan said. “It did not seem real. I was feeling lost. There were no resources at the time.”

Speaking at the East Chicago police station, Galvan said she wanted to start a support group.

“This is my dream come true,” the Hammond woman told her audience, many of whose members have also lost a loved one to violence. “Please know that we will be here for you.”

Not only are audience members mourning a loss, they are also looking for justice in their cases, many of which are unsolved.

Stella Skipper, of St. John, lost her son Mark in 2016 during a double homicide. No arrests have yet been made.

“I just want justice for my son,” Skipper said. “I think about the fact that the person who did this is walking around free right now.”

Marsha Jung is more fortunate. The Gary woman lost her son, Dion Clayton, last May. A subject indicted in the killing received a prison sentence of 115 years.

Jung, who will work with Circle of Love, said that following her son’s death, “I had no one to turn to who would help. I was lost.”

Now, she continued, “I’m hoping to bring people together and give them the strength to talk about the death of their loved one.”

Diana Graczyk, of Hammond, reported two subjects have been arrested in the 2018 triple homicide shooting death of her daughter, Heather Talley.

“I want to get justice,” Graczyk said.

The newly formed group will benefit families impacted by homicide and other deaths by assisting those who don’t know where to turn for resources, counseling and support. The group’s “responders” will be on call to assist the family and work with law enforcement and the families.

Objectives of the group include:

Responding to the incident to offer support to the family

Organizing vigils

Providing no-cost counseling services

Handing out flyers seeking information to provide to law enforcement

Visiting with the family for after-incident wellness checks

Support group activities such as meditation, art therapy, yoga and other stress-relieving exercises

Suggesting local resources

Victim advocacy

Assisting with youth violence-protection programs and events

The group will be utilizing various resources, including Parents for Peace and Justice. Elizabeth Ramirez founded the group after the death of her son. Initially meeting with 14 parents, Ramirez said she has since met with thousands of victims’ families.

“I wish I could take that pain away from them,” Ramirez said. “We’re going to support you. We’re going to have a voice for you.”

Based in Humboldt Park in Chicago, Parents for Peace and Justice uses athletic programs, support therapy, community outreach and victim advocacy to address violence

“These families want justice,” Ramirez said.

Other resources include Dr. Tracey Kim Snow and Governors State University. A college professor and counselor, Snow has been counseling families for nearly a decade. GSU has provided Parents for Peace and Justice with counselors from its College of Education.

Shannon Kermer, education dean at GSU, said student-counselors have witnessed the “horrible grief of families.’

Also speaking at the press conference were local politicians, prosecutors and judiciary, all in support of the new group.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said such a group is “desperately needed in Lake County.”

Rivera and Lake County Sheriff's Department Deputy Chief Edward Jenkins explained that police are so involved in solving cases that they may not have enough time to devote to affected families. That’s where Circle of Love can help, they agreed.

“Working together is what it’s going to take to achieve peace and justice,” Rivera said.

Jenkins added, “We need someone to be there with the families.”

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter added that while his staff focuses on convictions, they are not specialists in addressing victims’ losses.

Galvan explained that Circle responders may be called upon to accompany families to police stations, to court and even to the morgue to identify bodies.

Niki Fitusis, a victim advocate, has been working with families for 29 years and will continue with Circle of Love. She assisted Winfield Town Councilman Zack Beaver following the 2012 killing of his mother. “She was always on call for us and showed up with us to court dates,” Beaver recalled. “She gave us faith in the process.”

East Chicago City Councilwoman Debra Bolanos, D-at large, the daughter of a police officer, is a crime watch advocate. She cited the need for “courage and compassion for each other.”

Many in the audience were wearing orange, representing gun violence, or red and black, for murdered children.

Lisette Guillen, executive producer of the TV program Case Files Chicago, hosted the press conference, saying she has seen the anguish of families dealing with violent deaths. Through it all, she has witnessed the support of law enforcement and the strength of angel families.

“That’s a very powerful connection,” she said, “and it stays with you.”

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-1st, said he will work at the federal level to see that police and other first responders needed to serve their communities.

Citing changing times, Mrvan noted, “Love and faith in humanity will carry us through every tragedy. Continue going forward with love.”

