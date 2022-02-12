New group aims to be 'conduit' for peace, justice

EAST CHICAGO — Sylvia Galvan hopes no one has to endure what she suffered when she lost her son to gun violence.
Now, Northwest Indiana families will have a resource to deal with such tragedies.
Galvan spoke Saturday to announce the creation of Circle of Love, a support group for families affected by homicide and gun violence in Northwest Indiana.
The group will check on families, act as a "conduit" between police and families, organize vigils, provide counseling services and distribute related information.
“I remember everything” about when she was called to the police station about the death of her son Thaddeus in 2016, Galvan said. “It did not seem real. I was feeling lost. There were no resources at the time.”
Speaking at the East Chicago police station, Galvan said she wanted to start a support group.
“This is my dream come true,” the Hammond woman told her audience, many of whose members have also lost a loved one to violence. “Please know that we will be here for you.”
Not only are audience members mourning a loss, they are also looking for justice in their cases, many of which are unsolved.
Stella Skipper, of St. John, lost her son Mark in 2016 during a double homicide. No arrests have yet been made.
“I just want justice for my son,” Skipper said. “I think about the fact that the person who did this is walking around free right now.”
Marsha Jung is more fortunate. The Gary woman lost her son, Dion Clayton, last May. A subject indicted in the killing received a prison sentence of 115 years.
Jung, who will work with Circle of Love, said that following her son’s death, “I had no one to turn to who would help. I was lost.”
Now, she continued, “I’m hoping to bring people together and give them the strength to talk about the death of their loved one.”
Diana Graczyk, of Hammond, reported two subjects have been arrested in the 2018 triple homicide shooting death of her daughter, Heather Talley.
“I want to get justice,” Graczyk said.
The newly formed group will benefit families impacted by homicide and other deaths by assisting those who don’t know where to turn for resources, counseling and support. The group’s “responders” will be on call to assist the family and work with law enforcement and the families.
Objectives of the group include:
Responding to the incident to offer support to the family
Organizing vigils
Providing no-cost counseling services
Handing out flyers seeking information to provide to law enforcement
Visiting with the family for after-incident wellness checks
Support group activities such as meditation, art therapy, yoga and other stress-relieving exercises
Suggesting local resources
Victim advocacy
Assisting with youth violence-protection programs and events
The group will be utilizing various resources, including Parents for Peace and Justice. Elizabeth Ramirez founded the group after the death of her son. Initially meeting with 14 parents, Ramirez said she has since met with thousands of victims’ families.
“I wish I could take that pain away from them,” Ramirez said. “We’re going to support you. We’re going to have a voice for you.”
Based in Humboldt Park in Chicago, Parents for Peace and Justice uses athletic programs, support therapy, community outreach and victim advocacy to address violence
“These families want justice,” Ramirez said.
Other resources include Dr. Tracey Kim Snow and Governors State University. A college professor and counselor, Snow has been counseling families for nearly a decade. GSU has provided Parents for Peace and Justice with counselors from its College of Education.
Shannon Kermer, education dean at GSU, said student-counselors have witnessed the “horrible grief of families.’
Also speaking at the press conference were local politicians, prosecutors and judiciary, all in support of the new group.
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said such a group is “desperately needed in Lake County.”
Rivera and Lake County Sheriff's Department Deputy Chief Edward Jenkins explained that police are so involved in solving cases that they may not have enough time to devote to affected families. That’s where Circle of Love can help, they agreed.
“Working together is what it’s going to take to achieve peace and justice,” Rivera said.
Jenkins added, “We need someone to be there with the families.”
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter added that while his staff focuses on convictions, they are not specialists in addressing victims’ losses.
Galvan explained that Circle responders may be called upon to accompany families to police stations, to court and even to the morgue to identify bodies.
Niki Fitusis, a victim advocate, has been working with families for 29 years and will continue with Circle of Love. She assisted Winfield Town Councilman Zack Beaver following the 2012 killing of his mother. “She was always on call for us and showed up with us to court dates,” Beaver recalled. “She gave us faith in the process.”
East Chicago City Councilwoman Debra Bolanos, D-at large, the daughter of a police officer, is a crime watch advocate. She cited the need for “courage and compassion for each other.”
Many in the audience were wearing orange, representing gun violence, or red and black, for murdered children.
Lisette Guillen, executive producer of the TV program Case Files Chicago, hosted the press conference, saying she has seen the anguish of families dealing with violent deaths. Through it all, she has witnessed the support of law enforcement and the strength of angel families.
“That’s a very powerful connection,” she said, “and it stays with you.”
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-1st, said he will work at the federal level to see that police and other first responders needed to serve their communities.
Citing changing times, Mrvan noted, “Love and faith in humanity will carry us through every tragedy. Continue going forward with love.”
1 of 30
020622-spt-gbk-mun_17
Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton goes to the basket against Highland’s Aaliyah Keil in the fourth quarter at the Class 4A Munster Sectional semifinals on Saturday night.
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
"All these economic projects are going to create good union jobs that will deliver a livable wage for workers. Families will be able to make ends meet, and they will see a better future ahead for their communities," Democratic Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman said.
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
Jim Wieser, Lake County Democrat First Party Speaker talks with U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, at left, and Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, right Monday at Carpenters Local Union 1005 in Merrillville as they launch the Indiana Democratic Party’s “The Jobs Tour”, a statewide effort to tout how Hoosier Democrats - not Republicans - are responsible for the bright economic future for families and communities across the state.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 30
020622-spt-gbk-mun_17
Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton goes to the basket against Highland’s Aaliyah Keil in the fourth quarter at the Class 4A Munster Sectional semifinals on Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
River Forest coach Colleen Cary keeps a close eye on her team.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
The Griffith Panthers pose for pictures before receiving their sectional trophy from their coach, Ken Anderson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
Griffith's Marisa Esquivel cries after being recognized for passing 1,000 career points.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship
Andrean celebrates its 66-53 win over Bishop Noll Saturday in Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship play.
John Luke, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
LaPorte's Caiya Cooper swims the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Valparaiso's Lindsey Geisler tucks during the diving finals on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Chesterton fans root for the Trojans' 200-yard individual medley relay team on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Valparaiso fans cheer on the Vikings' 200-yard freestyle relay team on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Merrillville's Ruben Padilla, top, controls Portage's Michael Ortega en route to the 132-pound title.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Merrillville's Lucas Clement celebrates after he defeated Portage's Tive Delgado for the 138-pound regional title.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Portage's Manolo Hood defeated Merrillville's Adrian Pellot in the 145-pound final.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Democratic caucus selects Griffin to fill Mrvan’s vacancy
Michael Griffin embraces his wife Christina on Saturday after he won the Lake County Democratic caucus vote in Highland.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Democratic caucus selects Griffin to fill Mrvan’s vacancy
Dan Berrones, left, and Andre Manzo of the Lake County election board prepare voting machines Saturday prior to the Lake County Democratic caucus in Highland.
Steve Euvino
Lake Central/Merrillville, Boys Basketball
Merrillville's AJ Dixon(50)as Lake Central visits Merrillville Friday in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
John Luke
020522-spt-gbk-cp_11
Merrillville coach Kelly Kretz, right. watches from reacts from the bench as the Pirates extend their lead over Chesterton at the Class 4A sectional at Crown Point on Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
2A girls basketball sectional: Andrean vs. Lake Station
Andrean's Tori Allen passes the ball out on Friday during a Class 2A sectional semifinal in Lake Station.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24 hour operations
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24-hour operations because of pandemic and staff shortages.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24 hour operations
Jaka Skrtic, a Munster Donuts regular, is assisted by Danielle Strouse.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Last hour of candidate filing
Lake County Board of Elections & Registration Director Michelle Fajman adds names to the list for upcoming the primary election.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Last hour of candidate filing
Carl Weatherspoon Jr. checks a filing list Friday at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. He will be running for Democratic precinct committeeman in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
A mail carrier is forced to use the street to make his deliveries Thursday in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
Sam Doise and his girlfriend, Melinda Aguilera, take their 1-year-old son, Eli Doise, for some fun in the snow Thursday at Festival Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
Sam Doise and his girlfriend Melinda Aguilera take their one-year-old son Eli Doise for some fun in the snow Thursday at Festival Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins The Times
020322-nws-snow_5
Reed Postma, 10, of Crown Point, shovels the sidewalk in front of his family’s home during a snowstorm Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020322-nws-snow_8
Snow covers the decorative planter at Main and Joliet streets in downtown Crown Point on Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_13
West Side’s Trinity Barnes goes past Munster’s Akaoma Odeluga to the basket in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_1
West Side’s Madison Hopkins, Exsencia Cloma and Trinity Barnes celebrate the Cougars 37-36 win over Munster during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
"All these economic projects are going to create good union jobs that will deliver a livable wage for workers. Families will be able to make ends meet, and they will see a better future ahead for their communities," Democratic Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman said.
John Luke, The Times
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
Jim Wieser, Lake County Democrat First Party Speaker talks with U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, at left, and Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, right Monday at Carpenters Local Union 1005 in Merrillville as they launch the Indiana Democratic Party’s “The Jobs Tour”, a statewide effort to tout how Hoosier Democrats - not Republicans - are responsible for the bright economic future for families and communities across the state.
Elizabeth Ramirez, right, founder of Parents for Peace and Justice, congratulates Sylvia Galvan, director of the new Circle of Love, a support group for families who have lost someone to a violent crime, at a press conference Saturday.
Sylvia Galvan addresses a press conference Saturday in East Chicago on the creation of Circle of Love, a support group and resource for families who have lost someone to a violent crime. Galvan, who lost her son Thaddeus in 2016, will direct the program.