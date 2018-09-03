HAMMOND — Senior citizens have less reason to be bored or lonely following the opening late last year of the new Hammond Senior Center at Pulaski Park.
Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the center located in North Hammond allows visitors an opportunity to play cards or other games or just visit with others over a cup of coffee.
Kathryn Jezuit, who runs the center as a volunteer on Thursdays, said seniors used to gather at the Whiting Community Center but were displaced when the YMCA took over operation of the facility and began to charge a fee.
Jezuit, of Hammond, said the one-room Senior Center had been underutilized space when Hammond Councilman Mark Kalwinski (D-1st) mentioned the possibility of its use, which was approved by Mayor Thomas McDermott.
"This was a blessing for us," Jezuit said.
Seniors use the former recreation building free of charge and everything in it is donated, including the books people can come in to read or take home with them.
Jezuit said Tuesdays draw the most people because card games are played from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
But Tuesdays and Thursdays both feature popular chair exercise sessions at 10 a.m.
"It's just all stretching exercises," Jezuit said.
All are welcome, not just seniors from Hammond and Whiting, although the target age group is 55-years and over.
"It's sociability," Jezuit said. "It's getting out of the house. It's meeting with your friends. It's giving you a purpose and making you feel better overall."
Movies are shown at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, and once a month or so informational presentations are offered.
Joyce Wagner, of Highland, is a regular attendee who enjoys working on puzzles and visiting with others.
"This facility is handicap accessible, and I think that's important for a lot of people," Wagner said.
Hammond resident Rosemary Wojdyla pointed out the walking path in the park that allows for additional exercise and Margaret Saliga, also of Hammond, said she enjoys the friendly atmosphere and homey, comfortable space.
Saliga believes people are more motivated to finish their projects while working with a stitchery group that started in early July.
"Kathryn brings her own little personal sewing machine and if you got something that just popped a stitch or whatever, she'll stitch it up for you," Saliga said.
Nancy Baran, of Hammond, just recently began attending but plans to become a regular.
On her first visit she met new people, exercised and played bunco.
She had met with a senior group in another town but found this one more sociable.
"I will be back," Baran said. "These ladies are going to be stuck with me."