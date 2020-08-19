New Lake County tax sale rules win final approval

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Commissioners unanimously approved a rewrite of the county's tax sale rules Wednesday to prevent participation by straw purchasers, tax scofflaws and other unwelcome bidders.
The two Democrats and one Republican, who together serve as the county's chief executive, did not debate or discuss the rule changes at their online meeting prior to voting to enact them in time for this year's sale that begins Sept. 11.
The sale is an auction of properties whose owners are behind on tax payments, which allows the county to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enables winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.
In 2019, a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator, and other straw buyers, allegedly purchased more than 500 property tax certificates on behalf of a newly formed corporate entity in apparent violation of the tax sales rules in effect at the time.
A lawsuit seeking to invalidate those purchases is pending in the Lake Circuit Court.
The new rules, endorsed by the Lake County auditor, make it clear such behavior absolutely will not be tolerated.
They provide that any person violating the rules by bidding "on behalf of" or "at the direction of" any other person or entity not only can be stripped of their winning bids, but also banned from participating in subsequent tax sales.
The new rules additionally combat proxy bidding by requiring all tax documents be printed only with the name of the person who registers to bid at the tax sale, and all documents only can be picked up from the auditor by that person or their legal counsel.
Winning tax sale bidders also will be required to prove their notification and title search expenses to the county auditor to qualify for reimbursement.
In addition, the rules require bidders to refrain from entering the tax sale premises, or harassing any resident, until a tax deed is issued by the court and recorded, among other provisions.
