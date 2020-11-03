New life for Crown Theatre? Crown Point council says it needs more info before approval

The longtime councilwoman later applauded the petitioner, April Burnes, saying: "I love what you're doing, April. I think it's a great idea. You're coming to us far too early with absolutely nothing concrete, in a building that of all the buildings, I can think of only one other that's a disaster, and that's a scary one to say, 'Here's a liquor license.' I think we need to have a standard where we don't do this.”



A 'one-of-a-kind' venue

Burnes, who represented Rose Manor during the meeting, said the goal for the venue is to bring people, families and communities back together as one.