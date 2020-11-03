New life for Crown Theatre? Crown Point council says it needs more info before approval

CROWN POINT — A new future could be on the horizon for the defunct Crown Theatre.
During a Monday night meeting, the City Council considered a historic alcoholic beverage license for Rose Manor — a proposed wedding event venue at 19 N. Court St.
The former downtown theater would be transformed into a venue for up to 200 guests, and would host weddings, business meetings, breakfast with Santa, harvest and/or chef dinners and other entertainment events, said Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter.
The project would include the restoration of the 5,300-square-foot main level and the 1,000-square-foot mezzanine level for a bridal suite and private office, Schlueter added.
Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2nd, said it was her understanding the city will receive more information, such as a menu and a final look of the building, prior to considering a historic alcoholic beverage license.
"Here in the information we were given, it doesn't even really state for sure who's going to be owning the business. It says something about Rose Manor, but then it also says possibly, alternatively, it's possible that a real estate holding company will be holding it," Stokes said. "There seems to be a lot of ifs, ands and buts to approve it now, not knowing the details."
Stokes later raised concerns about parking for the venue.
Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, agreed with Stokes.
"The purpose of the license was to make sure we're not getting bars. That building, no one's been in it seven years. It's far from finished. I did get in it; it is nowhere near completion," Drasga said. "It sounds like a great business. But hey, come on back when you've got something to show me. Give me the menu, give me the finished product.”
Drasga added she doesn’t want the council to set a precedent of sending applications with a “wish and a prayer,” given the purpose of the historic liquor license is to control the quality of what’s moving in downtown.
“I am not comfortable just handing it over to a building that's pretty much vacant. We don't know the menu. We don't know anything about the business,” she said.
A 'one-of-a-kind' venue
“We will renovate this historic building. It is 103 years old, and it will be a unique, one-of-a-kind venue that will be appreciated by everybody. The building has been closed for seven-plus years, so this venue will bring new life back to the history of the building and new life to the city of Crown Point downtown square,” Burnes said via Zoom.
According to Indiana Secretary of State business records, Rose Manor, LLC, where Burnes is listed as the agent and sole member, was certified as a domestic limited liability company on July 6, 2020.
Burnes said if a real estate holding company purchases the building, Rose Manor would lease the space. At this time, she is still obtaining funding for the business and property, and a contingency of the purchase agreement states Rose Manor needs to secure the historic alcoholic beverage license, she said.
Currently, the building is owned by TSA Properties, LLC, which owns various buildings on the square, including 112 N. Main St., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., and 103 N. Main St., where Warped Sportz and Crown Point Toys and Collectibles are located, Lake County GIS records show.
According to documents Rose Manor provided to the city, the building would cost $750,000 to purchase and needs $250,000 to $350,000 in renovations.
The project is still in the early design stages, which is why renderings weren’t provided to the council ahead of Monday’s meeting, Burnes said. Burnes later added the venue will not prepare food, but is looking to have a full-service bar.
Before taking the matter to a vote, City Council Attorney Pat Schuster cautioned the council to be careful of pushing the petition out too far.
“This is a contingency, it sounds like for this purchase agreement, and that happens a lot. Her purchase of this building is contingent on her getting this license, that's what it sounded like to me. That happens a lot,” he said. “So then if you push it out to where you want to see renovations and everything … the idea to do all those renovations that you want to see prior to the license being approved, that could be very difficult."
“Even a game plan. We have got nothing in front of us, nothing. A wish and a prayer, that’s all she’s got,” Drasga replied.
City Council President Scott Evorik, R-at large, said he would like to see Burnes come back to council with plans, but asked if there was any way to move the project along.
“I want to see something go into this place because I’m sick to my stomach over what happened last time. Is there any way that we can approve this so she can continue?” Evorik said.
Ultimately, the council agreed unanimously to defer the proposal until its December meeting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!