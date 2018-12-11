WHITING — The new Mascot Hall of Fame is set to open Dec. 26.
The opening date is now featured on the museum’s website.
The 25,000-square-foot museum, at 1851 Front St., features professional and collegiate mascots from across the nation.
Interactive exhibit areas are aimed at making the museum kid-friendly. Cincinatti-based Jack Rouse Associates, which designed the exhibits, has designed attractions such as the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta, Georgia; the Crayola Experience in Easton, Pennsylvania, and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to a Mascot Hall of Fame news release.
Exhibits at the new museum include “Department of Furry Arts,” the “Science of Silliness Lab” and the “Phuzzical Education Department.”
Museum officials hope to attract school and youth group field trips as well as family visits and birthday parties.
Mascots will be inducted annually.