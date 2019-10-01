MERRILLVILLE — State officials on Tuesday visited Lake County to describe a new program meant to save the lives of babies.
In May, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law establishing an initiative to help pregnant women better navigate their pregnancies.
The so-called OB Navigator Program is designed to support expectant women from as close to conception as possible until their infants are at least 6 months to a year old.
"Hopefully we'll be able to celebrate more first birthdays in the state of Indiana," state Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Tuesday at the Merrillville offices of Geminus Corp.
In 2017, Indiana had 7.3 infant deaths for every 1,000 live births, the eighth-highest rate in the nation and the highest in the Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That meant 600 Hoosier babies died that year alone.
Holcomb has pledged that Indiana would have the lowest infant mortality rate in the Midwest by 2024. And Box said Tuesday that the new initiative could help get the state there.
"The challenge: to save 200 babies a year by 2024," she said.
Under the navigator program, the state Family & Social Services Administration will identify pregnant women who are on Medicaid and connect with the state health department's MOMS Hotline (1-844-MCH-MOMS), which will refer them to support services in their area.
The state is still identifying which local home-visitation and wraparound-service organizations it will partner with in Lake County.
State officials came to Merrillville because the county had the ZIP codes with the three highest infant mortality rates in Indiana between 2013 and 2017: 46404 (Gary); 46312 (East Chicago); and 46324 (Hammond). The state plans to roll out the new program in the highest-risk counties and ZIP codes in the state, including Lake County in April.
The county also has a higher rate of certain risk factors than the state and country as a whole, including lack of breastfeeding and sudden unidentified infant death syndrome. Box said nearly all the kids who died of the latter had at least one unsafe sleep condition in the home (co-sleeping with a parent or sibling, having anything other than a single bedsheet in the crib, etc.).
She also noted the role race plays in this problem: Black mothers in Indiana are 2 ½ times as likely to lose a baby than white women (the hispanic rate is slightly higher than the white one).
Terry Stigdon, director of the Indiana Department of Child Services, asked the audience Thursday how many people have kids. Many hands went up. She asked how many did it without help. The hands went down.
"Just imagine having that compounded with homelessness or food insecurity or not having the medical care you need," she said.
The OB Navigator Program is being conceived of to support at-risk mothers — and fathers — in what is already a stressful time, in the hopes of raising more healthy Hoosier kids.
"These babies need all of us to join our hands," Stigdon said.