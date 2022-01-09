New Purdue Extension program hopes to grow urban farming in Lake County

CROWN POINT — Planting schedules, soil health and a crash-course in municipal regulations: A new program out of Purdue Extension is equipping local farmers with all the skills they need to grow in the city.

Launching this spring, Purdue Extension's Urban Farming Signature Program will guide participants through the complexities of growing in urban spaces while connecting with other local farmers. An introductory course designed for anyone interested in farming in an urban setting, students will gather at the Purdue Extension-Lake County office in Crown Point every Wednesday afternoon from Jan. 26 to March 2.

The classes will feature local urban farmers as guest speakers, helping form a network of growers. Interest in urban farming has grown in recent years, said Rebecca Koetz, of Lake County Extension.

"Most of the questions I get related to farming are people interested in either gardening or farming in an urban setting," Koetz said. "During the pandemic we saw an increased interest in how our food system works."