MERRILLVILLE — In its new base, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is creating more opportunities to help accomplish its mission of fighting hunger.
After years of operating in a 12,000-square-foot repurposed barn in Gary, the organization in July moved to its new location at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville.
The much larger facility, which has about 72,000 square feet of space, offers significantly more room to store food that will provide hunger relief in Lake and Porter counties.
In the weeks that the food bank has been open at the Merrillville site, which is on a well-traveled corridor, the organization has seen increased interest in donating and volunteering there.
“It’s been pretty fantastic,” Emily Cutka, director of community partnerships at the food bank, said of the reception from the community.
The organization is known for distributing millions of meals annually, and providing food to low-income residents isn’t the only way the food bank plans to combat hunger at it’s new facility.
Cutka said plans are being developed to offer job training opportunities at the site for unemployed and underemployed residents. The goal is to help them obtain professional skills that could result in them finding employment with wages sufficient enough that they will no longer need food assistance.
A future community kitchen planned for the facility will serve as a space where people could receive basic culinary education to help them obtain jobs at places such as universities, casinos and hospitals, Cutka said.
The food bank also is interested in starting a program in which people could learn warehousing skills at its facility.
Cutka said the food bank is working to develop partnerships with organizations that could help provide the training for the workforce development programs.
It isn’t immediately certain when the food bank could begin offering the job training initiatives.
Cutka said the food bank doesn’t use days to measure when the implementation of projects will occur. Starting the new workforce development services depends on when the organization obtains the funding needed for them.
Food bank has capital campaign to raise $4 million
The food bank has an ongoing capital campaign that has a goal of $4 million to complete the build out of the building, including the creation of the community kitchen. The organization has generated $2.7 million so far through the campaign, Cutka said.
“There’s still a lot of work to do” at the facility, Cutka said.
The first goal was to make the Merrillville site operational. The food bank has done that by establishing administrative offices and food storage areas and installing a new freezer and cooler.
The freezer and cooler space is a key part of the food bank’s operation.
The organization now can store much more fresh meat, produce, eggs and other items than it could at the previous facility, and it can keep them longer.
Cutka said the food bank in the past would turn away those types of food because it lacked the space.
The food bank recently was among 11 organizations to receive a share of $300,000 in funding from the State Department of Agriculture to help fill its shelves.
It was issued $30,960 to purchase milk, produce and various high-demand foods.
In addition to the increased capacity for food, the organization also plans to see expanded volunteer service at the Merrillville facility.
In the Gary location, the food bank could accommodate 10 to 15 volunteers at a time. Jaymie Welborn, the volunteer coordinator, said it was a tight squeeze to get volunteers in the former space. It also quickly became warm while volunteers worked.
As many as 100 volunteers can work at the same time
The organization can now have as many as 100 volunteers at a time in its new home. Welborn said volunteer groups can work on multiple projects at once because of the larger space available. That can open up opportunities to expand on food distribution initiatives, such as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
Through that project, the food bank provides low-income seniors with 30 to 35 pound boxes of food each month.
The organization’s new home also has made other aspects of its operations more efficient.
Unloading trucks of food occurs much faster there, Cutka said. There were no docks at the previous location, and it would typically take more than one hour “on a good day” to unpack a truck, Cutka said.
Food bank employees have been able to complete the same task in about 20 minutes at the new site, she said.
Although much of the focus has been on the interior of the building, the organization also is creating plans for about 4 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the facility.
That area could become a community garden where fresh fruits and vegetables are planted. The food bank continues to determine the best way to use that land, Cutka said.
“The possibilities are endless,” she said.