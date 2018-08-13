MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is moving, and the initiative presents opp…

For your information

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana distributed 4.5 million meals in Lake and Porter counties last year. So far in 2018, some 2.2 million meals have been served. The organization is on pace to serve more than 4 million meals by the end of the year.

There are approximately 94,000 people in Lake and Porter counties who are considered food insecure, according to Feeding America's most recent Map the Meal Gap study. That's a rate of about 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children who lack regular and reliable access to enough nutritious food.

The food bank would need to distribute 17 million meals to completely meet the local need for food assistance.

- Source: The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana