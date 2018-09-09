ST. JOHN — The rules for creating school budgets were changed by the state Legislature for 2019, which means school boards will have to change how money is allocated.
Lake Central Schools Business Services Director Rob James laid out the plan for the district’s budget at a recent school board meeting. A public hearing on the budget will be held at the Sept. 17 meeting and final passage is expected at the Oct. 1 board meeting.
The current system has five separate funds for operating the school system, the largest of which is the general fund, supported entirely by state tuition money based on enrollment and used to pay salaries and benefits for most employees along with insurance, utilities and classroom supplies.
The remaining four funds are all supported by local property taxes and include: the debt service fund, to repay the corporation’s debt; the capital projects fund, which covers the salaries and benefits of skilled maintenance employees along with the cost of equipment, maintenance and repair of the buildings and equipment, a portion of the utilities, technology and supplies; the transportation fund, which pays salaries and benefits for transportation employees as well as for fuel and bus repairs, and the bus replacement fund, for the purchase of new buses.
Beginning in 2019, there will be only two funds, the education fund and the operations fund. The former is for all academic achievement and student support expenses and categories considered direct classroom expenses. The state tuition money goes to this account. The other four funds are now lumped together in the operations fund and are still where all the property tax money goes.
Change won't impact amount of money received
James said the change doesn’t have any impact on the amount of money the district will receive, just in how it must be managed. The board must create the two funds in January and transfer the money into the new accounts.
The biggest difference for the board is money from the general fund that previously went toward the operation of the schools must go in the operations fund. This has to be done in increments through the year rather than in one lump sum. For Lake Central, the total is about $7.56 million, which James said will be transferred in equal increments each month, at least until everyone gets a better understanding of the effects of the new law, he said.
Other changes the district will have to make include updating its budgeting software to reflect the changes in the funds, advertising its capital projects plan on its website rather than in the newspaper and advertising a five-year bus replacement plan on the website rather than a 10-year plan, although a 10-year plan will still be used.
Lake Central is estimating its budget for the coming year as $55 million in the education fund and $22.32 million in the operations fund.
In June, the district will begin receiving money from the operating referendum approved by voters in the spring. The total from the referendum, if the full 17 cents per $100 of net assessed value is levied, would be $8.67 million, but James said the actual levy increase will be closer to 12 cents because of the increase in the net assessed value of the three towns - Dyer, Schererville and St. John.
The district is advertising a maximum total budget of $108.87 million for 2019 compared to this year’s total budget of $97.9 million. Most of the increase is money coming from the referendum with slight increases also allowed by the state in the transportation, capital projects and bus replacement funds.
The tax rate currently is just under 79 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the rate has decreased each of the last three years because of the growth in the communities.