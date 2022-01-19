New study hopes to get to bottom of tax delinquent properties across the Region

Over 9,000 parcels of land scattered across Lake County continue to sit vacant with no interested buyers — and researchers out of Indiana University Northwest want to know why.
Over the summer, IUN struck up a partnership with Lake County government to address the ongoing issue of tax delinquent properties across the Region. Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr. and IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama began to look specifically at what the report calls "churners," properties that are tax delinquent and have appeared at both the Tax Certificate Sale and the Lake County Commissioner's Tax Sale multiple times with no bids.
From those early conversations the idea for a study was born. The project will ultimately consist of eight reports to be published throughout 2022. IUN's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) was enlisted and a team of four students got to work entering data.
Iwama said he hopes the project will plant "the seed" for future collaborations between the university and Lake County. Former Lake County Attorney John Dull called the partnership "historic."
"I think we will be looking back in years to come at this particular project and this particular collaboration and see it as a springboard,” Dull said. "IUN was able to establish a relationship with organizations that are interested in economic development and then be the body that was able to put together the data that was needed by the community.”
The first report, completed in December, looks at where the parcels are. The data showed there are 9,231 churners in Lake County, all land that "stays in the mixing bowl," but is not producing any tax revenue. Tax delinquent properties are originally put up for bid in the September Treasurer’s Tax Sale. If the property is not sold, it goes to the Commissioner’s Tax Certificate Sale, usually held in April. The 9,231 churners in Lake County have all passed through both sales with no bids.
The location of the churners is skewed north, with Gary, Lake Station, Hammond, Hobart and Merrillville housing 90%. The vast majority are in Gary with about 73%, Lake Station is second with about 8%.
Ellen Szarleta, the director of CURE, said pin-pointing exact locations helps researchers answer the question of "why aren't people buying these properties?"
"Better understanding this problem is going to result in better redevelopment," Szarleta said. "We can have a discussion of what needs to happen next, both on the micro-unit of within the municipality, and also legislatively."
The seventh and eighth reports will look at potential procedural changes. There will also be meetings with local leaders throughout the study. IUN will be hosting leaders from the county's 20 municipalities to discuss the report next week and Szarleta has already sat down with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince to discuss the initial findings.
"That is the best form of learning," Iwama said. "Students are getting to work with this data hands-on and see how it impacts the community."