New study hopes to get to bottom of tax delinquent properties across the Region

The first report, completed in December, looks at where the parcels are. The data showed there are 9,231 churners in Lake County, all land that "stays in the mixing bowl," but is not producing any tax revenue. Tax delinquent properties are originally put up for bid in the September Treasurer’s Tax Sale. If the property is not sold, it goes to the Commissioner’s Tax Certificate Sale, usually held in April. The 9,231 churners in Lake County have all passed through both sales with no bids.

The location of the churners is skewed north, with Gary, Lake Station, Hammond, Hobart and Merrillville housing 90%. The vast majority are in Gary with about 73%, Lake Station is second with about 8%.

Ellen Szarleta, the director of CURE, said pin-pointing exact locations helps researchers answer the question of "why aren't people buying these properties?"

"Better understanding this problem is going to result in better redevelopment," Szarleta said. "We can have a discussion of what needs to happen next, both on the micro-unit of within the municipality, and also legislatively."