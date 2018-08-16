CROWN POINT — For the second time this year, a jury trial has been rescheduled for the 37-year-old man accused in 2017 of operating a dangerous dog breeding operation in Center Township.
Stevce Rajcinoski appeared Thursday for a pretrial conference before Judge Diane Boswell with his defense attorneys Paul Stracci and Michael Woods.
Stracci told Boswell the defense team “still have considerable discovery” to process and asked the judge to reset the trial for February. Rajcinoski’s trial was slated to begin Sept. 17.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Kurowski said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Rooda would have preferred to be present for this hearing but was in another courtroom.
“We would like this case to remain on the trial calendar,” Kurowski said.
Boswell agreed to reset the jury trial to begin Feb. 19 because Feb. 18 is Presidents Day and the court will be closed. Rajcinoski’s pretrial conference is now slated for Jan. 10.
Rajcinoski, of Crown Point, was arrested after police allegedly found 68 mistreated dogs living in a poorly ventilated garage May 3 in the 5900 block of West 125th Avenue. Of the 68 dogs, 50 were puppies.
Medicine and medical equipment found in the garage led police to suspect Rajcinoski was performing cesarean sections on the animals at the warehouse.
Rajcinoski also is charged with 72 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and one misdemeanor count of failure to register as a commercial breeder.
He was initially charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, but the state dismissed the charges in October because the state statute does not prohibit individuals from practicing medicine on their own animals.
This is the second time Rajcinoski’s trial has been reset. In March Pro Tem Judge Jerome Ezell approved a defense motion to delay the trial scheduled to begin April 16.