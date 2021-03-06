New water meters flowing into Griffith

GRIFFITH — New water meters are on tap for every customer in town because many are failing to give accurate readings, the Town Council said.

The meters, made by Master Meter, were first found to be faulty in May 2019 when the meter heads began failing, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

The heads send the readings, via a signal, to the town's electronic collection devices.

By March 2020 about 1,200 heads were replaced under their full 10-year warranties prior to the virus pandemic. Many of them were in their eighth or ninth year of service.

"The town stopped the replacements as the lockdowns set in during COVID," Ryfa said. "Now that we are resuming the replacement, we now have a total of over 1,800 heads that need to be replaced and only 400 of those are still under that warranty."

Ryfa said it is fortunate the replacements were halted last year because the town initially believed it simply received a few bad batches of meter heads.

"What we are finding out is the older meters, while still under partial warranty, are failing at a very drastic rate."