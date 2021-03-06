New water meters flowing into Griffith

GRIFFITH — New water meters are on tap for every customer in town because many are failing to give accurate readings, the Town Council said.
The meters, made by Master Meter, were first found to be faulty in May 2019 when the meter heads began failing, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
The heads send the readings, via a signal, to the town's electronic collection devices.
By March 2020 about 1,200 heads were replaced under their full 10-year warranties prior to the virus pandemic. Many of them were in their eighth or ninth year of service.
"The town stopped the replacements as the lockdowns set in during COVID," Ryfa said. "Now that we are resuming the replacement, we now have a total of over 1,800 heads that need to be replaced and only 400 of those are still under that warranty."
Ryfa said it is fortunate the replacements were halted last year because the town initially believed it simply received a few bad batches of meter heads.
"What we are finding out is the older meters, while still under partial warranty, are failing at a very drastic rate."
As a result, it makes no financial sense to replace the remaining heads as many of the older meters will end their lifespans during the next decade, he said.
So the council made an agreement with NIES Engineering, Inc., to help write a request for contractor proposals for a town-wide replacement of the meters.
Ryfa said the timing is not the best because of an upcoming water rate increase from the Hammond Waterworks.
"However, with a new contract with Hammond, and new state-of-the-art water meters, the water utility will be very stable for many years to come."
Ryfa added the new meters are expected to be both high-tech and user-friendly.
Residents will be able to monitor their water use and get notifications on their cellphones for any unusual usage.
"This could be especially helpful if someone is away from home for any duration," Ryfa noted.
The total number of meters to be replaced will be a little over 6,000, Ryfa said.