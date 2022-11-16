Newly elected state senator gives up seat on Lake County Council

CROWN POINT — Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, is closing the book on one chapter of his public service career so he can get started writing the next one.

Dernulc officially ended his 12-year tenure on Lake County's financial governing board at the end of its meeting Tuesday — one week before he's due to be sworn in at the Statehouse as the Region's newest state senator.

"Twelve years have come and gone so quickly," Dernulc said. "We were able to do a lot of great things. We didn't agree always. But it was, quite frankly, it was the best experience serving on a board I've ever had. I'm going to miss my colleagues so much."

Dernulc choked back tears at times as he thanked his family sitting in the council chambers at the Lake County Government Center, expressed gratitude to county department leaders and council staff and especially when he individually praised each of the six other council members.

He said he'll never forget how now-Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, welcomed him to the council when he was first elected in 2010, the friendship he's developed over the years with Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, and all the good work the council has done on behalf of the citizens of Lake County.

Specifically, Dernulc cited the council's focus on increasing wages for county employees, particularly public safety personnel, developing an effective strategic plan and prudently managing the county's finances.

"We just did some great things to make the people in this county know that this county council works for them," Dernulc said. "The county is in good shape. It's in the best shape I think it's ever been as long as I've been here."

Dernulc said all that was possible because the five Democratic council members and two Republicans put the needs of the people of Lake County first and checked their political party affiliations at the door.

"We worked together. We worked in a bipartisan way," Dernulc said. "I don't know if we would be in the spot were are in financially if it wasn't for bipartisanship."

In that vein, Dernulc urged his successor, Councilman-elect Pete Lindemulder, R-Schererville, who was in attendance, to make sure he gets to know his new council colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, because they could become the best friends he ever has.

Bilski echoed that sentiment: "From all of us, Dan, we wish you the best of luck. It's been a pleasure working with you," he said.

Dernulc remains chairman of the Lake County Republican Party notwithstanding his county council resignation made necessary because the Indiana Constitution prohibits individuals from holding two lucrative offices simultaneously.

In his party role, Dernulc said he's looking at calling a caucus of GOP leaders in the council's District 4, which includes Schererville, northern St. John and northwest Crown Point, to seat Lindemulder in his place prior to Lindemulder's four-year term beginning in January.

Dernulc defeated state Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, at the Nov. 8 general election to win his own four-year term representing the 1st Indiana Senate District of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.

The 2023 General Assembly is convening for a single day next week to swear-in new members and elect its leaders prior to daily legislative meetings beginning in early January and running through late April.