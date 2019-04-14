Bake sale
MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah bake sale is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18 and 19 at the St. Elijah Serbian-American Hall, 8700 Taft St. There are apple, cherry and cheese strudels, nut rolls and cookies. Preorder email is Stelijahkolo@gmail.com or call 219-942-9762.
Good Friday service
VALPARAISO — Join Valparaiso First United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, for its musical Tenebrae service at 103 Franklin St. The choir and instrumentalists of Valpo FUMC will present Joel Raney’s cantata The Seven Last Days. This work focuses on the last week of Jesus’ life. Call 219-465-1661.
Daffodil hike
Each spring, visitors at Brincka Cross Gardens are treated to the sight of thousands of daffodils in bloom. This year Porter County Parks will offer a guided hike that explores the beauty of the daffodils along with other seasonal blooms such as magnolias and forsythias. The hike will take place April 25 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at 427 Furness Road, west of Michigan City. It is free, and no registration is required. Call 219-465-3586.
Annual fundraiser offers fun night out at Bishop Noll
HAMMOND — The Big Event, a night of fun and fundraising, will take place at 6 p.m. April 26 at Bishop Noll Institute, 1519 Hoffman St. Tickets are on sale for this evening of food, cocktails and prizes as the school raises essential dollars for its Principal’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will enjoy a catered dinner, beer and wine, DJ and dancing. Exciting prizes like cash, trips, gift cards, sport tickets and more will be raffled and auctioned off throughout the night. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets cost $50 per person if purchased by April 19. After that date, the price will increase to $60 per person. Buy tickets online at bishopnoll.org/big-event-2019. Many sponsorship opportunities are available and donated gifts and prizes are needed for the event. Contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1005, for more information
April Garden Day
Barker Mansion will hold a garden day from 8 to 11 a.m. April 27. Volunteers are needed to assist with mulching, cleaning flower beds, planting flowers and garden furniture set-up. Light snacks will be available. To volunteer, call Director Emily Reth at 219-873-1520.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SHELBY — Gospel Lighthouse Church will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at 23112 Harrison St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Dinner includes spaghetti, tossed salad or green beans, bread sticks, dessert and beverage.
Local musicians will perform concert to benefit Bishop Noll
HAMMOND — Adam Gawlikowski & Friends will perform a benefit concert for Bishop Noll’s Ignite & Inspire capital campaign at 2 p.m. April 28 in the school’s auditorium. Enter Door C of the school, 1519 Hoffman St. Cost of the concert is $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Tickets are on sale at bishopnoll.org and in the main office. This afternoon of American folk and popular music will be performed by Gawlikowski, Bishop Noll Class of 1960, George Buck ’72, Mark Frederick and former BNI choir director David Herr.
Spring concert
HAMMOND — The First Presbyterian Church, 6021 Hohman Ave., will host a free spring concert and reception at 2 p.m. April 28. The concert will feature local musicians with performances on the church pipe organ, piano, violin, trumpet, cello and French horn. A reception will be held immediately following the concert. A monetary and nonperishable food freewill offering will be taken which will be forwarded to The Vine Food Pantry of the First Methodist Church in Hammond. For more information, call 219-931-2174.
Methodist Hospitals to hold Spring Spa Day
MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals will provide a day of pampering for women with cancer or survivors a day of education and pampering from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 8000 Madison St. Free services for cancer survivors include express facials, mini manicures, chair massages, 90-second makeovers, reflexology, reiki therapy, bone density screenings, breast health information, vendors, raffles and more. There will be a healthy cooking demonstration by registered dietitians. A hot breakfast buffet will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To register call 1-888-909-3627 or visit methodisthospitals.org.
Spring rummage sale
HEBRON — The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold its Spring Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 and 8 to 10 a.m. May 4, and it is fill a bag for $1 day at the church, 202 W. Church St. Items can be donated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 through May 2. call 219-996-7161.
Benefit spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner benefit for Ross Township Food Pantry will be held May 9. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., dine in or carry out at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. Dinner includes spaghetti with choice of sauce, meat, marinara or Greek style, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. There will be cash raffle, Greek pastry bake sale, basket raffle and vendors. This is sposored by St. Helen's Ladies Philoptochos Society. Call 219-613-8380.
Monthly meeting
CHESTERTON — The Izaak Walton League of America-Porter CountyChapter will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. April 20 in the second floor meeting room of Thomas Library.
Blood drive
MUNSTER — Munster Girl Scout Troop 10100 is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. May 5 at Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: munstergirlscouts. Walks-ins will be accepted.