Black History Month
EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with a free program/exhibit titled, “The Great Black Migration into East Chicago.” The community’s help is needed to make this effort a success. We are trying to locate the oldest black male and female that is currently living in East Chicago. If you, or someone you know may have this information, please contact us. The program and exhibit will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 28 at 2401 E. Columbus Drive. Those interested in contributing to the display or have photos and would like to share their migration stories should contact the Public Relations Department at 219-397-2453, ext. 33. The deadline date for submitting information is Jan. 31.
Art Display Scheduled through Feb. 28
GARY — The Art of the Paper Mask by the late Charles Buggs will be on display through Feb. 28 at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave. The display features culturally influenced masks constructed from paper and cardboard that appears to be carved from wood. Buggs, an East Chicago native and Howard University graduate, created a variation on a traditional method of mask construction while majoring in art education and art history. Buggs’ materials consisted of inexpensive cardboard, brown paper and Elmer’s white glue. The display will be open during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Chili supper
HOBART — Hobart Kiwanis will hold its annual chili supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Trinity Lutheran School gym. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and younger. There will be desserts, soda and hot dogs. Hobart High School's Wolffgang will perform.
Mimi’s Candles and Gifts fundraiser at St. Mary Medical Center
HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to the Mimi’s Candles and Gifts Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 in Rooms 3 and 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. This fundraiser will feature a selection of natural, handmade candles, soaps and bath bombs. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary and be used in the 2020 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field. Call 219-947-6011.
Workshops planned
Franciscan Health Fitness Centers and the National Exercise Trainers Association are sponsoring a workshop on group exercise certification from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 221 U.S. 41, suite A. The second workshop is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 on senior fitness specialty certification. To register, visit www.netafit.org or call 800-237-6242.
Free frog monitoring workshops
The public is invited to attend one of two free training workshops for prospective volunteer monitors of local frog populations. Staff from Shirley Heinze Land Trust, The Field Museum and Indiana University Northwest will present the workshops on Feb. 9 in Michigan City, and on Feb. 13 in Valparaiso. The two sessions are identical in content. Workshop participants will learn about the characteristics of each species, their preferred habitat and how to identify the calls of thirteen local frog and toad species. Newcomers to the program will be assigned a preserve or natural area close to their home, or they may attend the session just to learn about the issue. Spencer Cortwright, Biology Professor at Indiana University Northwest, will lead the workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 9 at Barker House, 444 Barker Road in Michigan City. Alan Resetar, Amphibian and Reptile Collections Manager at The Field Museum, will lead the workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at Meadowbrook Conservation Center, 109 W. County Road 700 North, Valparaiso. Call 219-242-8558.
Lunch with the league
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present Deborah Chubb, interim co-chair of the Citizens Climate Lobby of NW Indiana, for the Feb. 12 Lunch With The League. Her presentation will include information, updates and future projects, as well as news about the new grant for lead-based paint hazards in Michigan City. There will be a question and answer period afterwards. The lunch begins at noon at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St. Email lwvlaporte@gmail.com.
Let's talk thyroid
VALPARAISO — A free class on thyroid issues will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at HealthLinc, 1001 Sturdy Road. make reservations by calling the Porter County Cooperative Extension office at 219-465-3555.
Pets N Vets fundraiser
Dunes Dog Training Club will hold a Pets N Vets fundraiser. The bowling fundraiser begins at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 until 1 a.m. Feb. 17 at The Super Bowl, 218 W. East St. Bowling tickets are $22 and include bowling, food and shoe rental. Pre-purchase bowling tickets from Dunes Dog Training Club members. For information, call Harvey Roller at 219-776-5335; or the club at 219-996-4770.
Fish on in Portage
The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fish-On Portage, a fishing and outdoor show. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. All outdoor events to be showcased include hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching and more. The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors. Concessions will be available. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 for ages 7 to 18. There will be free parking.
Farewell concert
Sts. Peter & Paul Parish of Merrillville will present its farewell choral concert under the direction of Laura Monteen at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at 5885 Harrison St. Monteen, the parish's liturgy and music coordinator, will retire later this summer. The concert is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served in the church vestibule following the concert. Call 219-793-1375.
Historical society meeting
The Lansing Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at 2750 Indiana Ave. Program for the evening will be on the underground railroad in the Calumet area, presented by Dr. Larry McClellan and Tom Shepard.
Join BNI Drama Department for 'Zombie Prom'
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute’s Drama Department will present the musical “Zombie Prom” March 15-17 in the BNI auditorium, 1519 Hoffman St. Enter Door C. Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 16 and 2:30 p.m. March 17. Tickets will be sold before performances and cost $5 for students and senior citizens and $8 for adults. For more information, visit bishopnoll.org or email kjones@bishopnoll.org.