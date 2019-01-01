Blood drives set for Franciscan Health Munster, Hammond and Dyer
Donors are sought for Heartland Blood Centers blood drives at Franciscan Health’s Munster, Hammond and Dyer hospitals. The blood drives are: noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 3 at Franciscan Health Munster, 701 Superior Ave.; noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave.; noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at Franciscan Health Dyer, 24 Joliet St. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by going online at www.HeartlandBC.org or calling 1-800-7TO-Give (1-800-786-4483) and choosing your preferred time. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Dinner with the League
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present Geoff Benson, director of the Dunes Learning Center, for January’s Dinner with the League. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Dunes Learning Center came together in 1997 to create a public/private partnership that would provide residential environmental education opportunities to students, educators and learners of all ages. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Patrick’s Grille, 4125 S. Franklin St. Attendees may purchase a dinner of their choice from the menu.
Tidings and Tinsel
PORTAGE — The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce and the Portage Township YMCA are hosting a holiday party from 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 12 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. Cost is $40; appetizer buffet, DJ, dancing, casino gaming table. At request and for a small additional fee, a special area for you and your guests to exchange gifts and host a champagne toast will be available. This event is limited to those 16 and over and is subject to availability. For more information on sponsorships or tickets, please contact the Portage Chamber of Commerce at info@portageinchamber or call 219-762-3300.
SoulCore exercise at Legacy Center
MICHIGAN CITY — The community is invited to participate in an exercise class at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 in the Queen of All Saints Legacy Center at 1719 E. Barker Ave. SoulCore is a movement that pairs core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. It is a sensory experience combining candlelight, music, Scripture and movement to nourish body, mind and soul and encourage deeper reflection on the virtues of the rosary. More information about SoulCore can be gathered at www.soulcore.com. Participants are encouraged to bring an exercise mat, but can contact Bruce Garwood, Health and Wellness Ministry co-chair, at bgarwood2@hotmail.com if they need to borrow a mat.
Open house, health screenings
VALPARAISO — Community members are invited to attend a free open house from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 at South Valpo Physical Therapy, 1451 W. Morthland Drive, Suite B. Free preventative health tests include BMI, blood-pressure, a one-minute EKG, peripheral arterial disease screenings and more. Tours of the physical therapy clinic will be provided, and clinic staff will be available to answer general questions about therapy, exercise and fitness. Light refreshments will be provided. The first 50 attendees that day will receive a free gift. Advanced registration is encouraged. To register, call 219-836-3477 or toll-free 866-836-3477.
Stained glass classes
CHESTERTON — Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery will be hosting stained glass classes from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22. In Beginning Stained Glass Class, students will learn the art of copper foil stained glass, originally invented by Louis Tiffany. Tools and supplies are included. Limit four students. The cost for class is $260, with Chesterton Art Center members receiving a $30 discount.
The Stained Glass Open Studio Class is designed for students who have taken a previous stained glass class at the Art Center. Open studio students will experiment with different types of textured clear glass, copper foil overlay, and sandblasting (etching). Students may also work on their own projects at their own pace, with assistance from the instructors as needed. Students are expected to provide their own tools and supplies. Limit eight students. The cost is $105, with members receiving a $30 discount. Both classes are eight weeks long and take place 7 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday night, starting Jan. 22 at 115 S. Fourth St. All students must register and pay prior to the first class. For a full list of adult classes, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.
Fish on in Portage
The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fish-On Portage, a fishing and outdoor show. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. All outdoor events to be showcased including hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching and more. The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors. Concessions will be available. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 fore ages 7 to 18. There will be free parking.
Second annual Youth Environmental Summit
GARY — Gary Youth Services Bureau and the Department of Environmental Affairs & Green Urbanism will host the second annual Youth Environmental Summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Genesis Convention Center,1 Genesis Center Plaza. This summit will provide students in grades 6-9 with an opportunity to learn about their natural environment, climate resilience, and how they can contribute to building sustainable communities. High school students in grades 10-12 are eligible to earn service-learning hours by volunteering during the event. Students throughout Northwest Indiana are invited to attend. The event is hosted in partnership with Earth Charter Indiana. Transportation for school classes and clubs can be arranged through Gary Youth Services Bureau. Contact Gary Youth Services Bureau at (219) 881-5270. Students can register at www.eventbrite.com.