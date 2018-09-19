Library book sale
The Friends of the Valparaiso Public Library will hold its September book sale Sept. 19 to 22. All proceeds go to the system to fund many supplemental and special programming efforts. Hours of the sale at 103 E. Jefferson St. are: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friends Preview Night; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; $3 bag day. The sale is in the first floor conference room.
League meeting
The Izaak Walton League of America-Porter County Chapter will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the second floor meeting room of Thomas Library in Chesterton. For information, call Annette Hansen at 219-241-7431 or email executivedirectoriwlapcc@gmail.com or Facebook.com/PCCIWLA and NWIconservation.org.
Career and college expo
CHESTERTON — Chesterton High School, in conjunction with the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, will offer a Career and College Expo fro 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the CHS cafeteria. This is an opportunity for Chesterton High School students and their parents to meet and greet college representatives, military recruiters, local businesses and learn more about apprenticeship programs. The following is just a list of some of organizations who will have representatives to meet and greet attendees: Purdue Northwest, Indiana University Northwest, Ivy Tech, Army, Air Force, Marines, Army Reserves, National Guard, Urschel, Anton Insurance, Everlast Flooring, Duneland YMCA, Iron Workers, Electricians, Carpenters, and more. There will also be an opportunity for students to learn more about the Work Ethic Program, the interview process, tips on resume writing and more. All attendees should use CHS Entrance 31. Refreshments will be provided.
Breakfast Tuesday
VALPARAISO — Residences at Coffee Creek Will sponsor a breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Banta Senior Center, 605 Beech St. Breakfast is $2 and includes fresh fruit and sweet cream cheese stuffed doughnut, loaded fresh vegetable and cheese breakfast casserole, shredded potatoes and smoked bacon. Call for reservations at 219-462-1301.
Mexican culture celebration
EAST CHICAGO — The community is invited to join the East Chicago Public Library from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 for a free program highlighting East Chicago’s Mexican heritage. Held in conjunction with the library’s observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the program will be at the Main Library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive. The event will feature a special presentation by “Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo,” Joseph Verduzco, former folkloric dance instructor, is the featured guest speaker and Eve Gomez, Community Leader/Radio Personality, will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening. Guests also are invited to tour the current exhibit in the Main Library’s Templeton Gallery, titled “Mexico en la Piel.” A variety of costumes and artifacts are featured in the festive display. Refreshments will be served.
African American Literature Book Club
The Hammond Public Library's new African American Literature Book Club kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the library, 564 State St. HPL senior librarian Debra Powers will facilitate a discussion of "No One Is Coming to Save Us" by Stephanie Powell Watts. Copies of the book are available at the library's circulation desk. More information is with Powers at the library, 564 State St., 219-931-5100, ext. 320.
Golf outing
PORTAGE Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter will host its first Gabriel's Horn Golf Cup. This is a fundraising opportunity as the shelter will be beginning an expansion project in the near future. The Golf Outing will be held at Robbinhurst Golf Course on Sept. 28. The outing will have a reduced rate of $100 per golfer during this weekt. The outing includes: green fees, golf carts, practice balls on the driving range, lunch, beer/soda tickets, dinner, hole in one prizes (sponsored by Harbor Buick GMC). Registration will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 10, dinner and awards will be provided by Clancy’s Public House and is estimated to begin around 3 p.m. Registration and Sponsorships may be purchased on Eventbrite, delivered to Jessica at the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce, or mailed to P.O. Box 943, Portage, Indiana 46368.
Library hosts History Fair
The Hammond Public Library plans a History Fair at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at 564 State St. Ages 6 to 18 may show off their research skills by presenting an interesting part of history. Call 219-931-5100, ext. 336.
Pet blessing
GRIFFITH — St. Mary Church in Griffith will hold its 38th annual Feast of St. Francis Pet Blessing and Pet Food and Supply Drive at noon Oct. 6 at 525 N. Broad St. (In case of rain, pets will be blessed under the covered entrance of St. Mary-Hildebrandt Hall, across the street from the church). All pets must be securely leashed or contained. After a short prayer service, St. Mary pastor, the Rev. Theodore Mens will bless all pets with holy water. At the Pet Blessing, we will be accepting Purina dry dog/puppy and cat/kitten food, unflavored dog biscuits, large absorbent cloth towels, laundry detergent, bleach, non-clumping cat litter, plastic litter pans, and monetary gifts. Donations will be sent to the Humane Society of the Calumet Area and the Griffith Animal Shelter. For more information, contact the St. Mary Church, 219-924-4163.
Volunteer opportunities
MERRILLVILLE — Meels on Wheels will hold an orientation/training at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at 8446 Virginia St and again at 1 p.m. Oct. 18. Training lasts one hour and ends with a tour of our building. Call Volunteer Manager, Joan Vith, at 219-756-3663 to reserve a seat.
Veterans honor luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is taking reservations for its fourth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon to honor those who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Middle East Wars including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. This is a free luncheon for the veterans and their guest and it will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Kathy at 219-545-1207.
Autumn in New York
Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church presents a luncheon and style show beginning at noon Oct. 14 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. U.S. 30. Fashions by Fashion Affair Boutique. There will be a basket raffle, bake sale and cash bar. Donation is $35 per person.
Fall Festival
MERRILLVILLE — St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church will host its St. Nicholas Fall Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at 557 W. 57th Ave. Adult menu is $10 for choice of sausage & kraut or stuffed cabbage withy sides. children's menue is $3 for sloppy Joe, chips and beverage. Entertainment is John Pruzin Jr. and his band featuring tamburitzan and ethnic music. There will be a bake sale. Proceeds to benefit food pantry.
Food pantry benefit concert
DYER — Community outreach food pantry benefit concert is 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Casa Maria Hall, 500 Northgate. Reservations are required. Call 219-865-5482. Cost is $40 per person with live music by Smooth Grooves with wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, light buffet and deserts.
Dinner auction to benefit comfort dogs
HOBART — A dinner auction to benefit the Trinity Lutheran Church Comfort Dogs will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Trinity Lutheran School, 891 S.Linda St. The comfort dogs work in the community as well as travel to crisis and disasters at no cost to those who are served. The fundraiser will feature home crafted Italian cuisine, guest speaker Tim Engel of Houston, Texas, who is one of the pioneers of the Comfort Dog ministry, auction items which include autographed sports memorabilia, signed award winning children's books and gift baskets. Cost to enter, which includes dinner, is $7 per person. For more information call 219-805-5492 or go to www.trinityhobart.org.