Car show fundraiser
Rittenhouse Village at Portage and the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce will hold the fourth annual car show fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 6235 Sterling Creek Road. There will be vintage cars, music and entertainment from comedian Joe Zirconia. Refreshments and community tours of Rittenhouse Senior Living will be available. The Vintagious Gals will also be available for photo opportunities. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce. Awards will be awarded by Rittenhouse Village at Portage for People’s Choice, Resident Choice and Chamber Choice. Showcase your car for $15 per vehicle. Call 219-764-2900, or the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce at 219-762-3300.
Zoo B Que big cat fundraiser
A fundraiser will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington Park Zoo. The zoo hopes to expand its big cat exhibits with help from the fundraiser. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children. The event will include food, beverages, door prizes and auction. People can check out a behind the scenes look inside the big cat cages, the fallow deer exhibit and the animal care clinic. Visit bit.ly/2OGRsN8 for tickets.
Fundraisers planned
CROWN POINT — Fundraisers are planned at the Old Sheriff's House. Psychic medium Rick Hayes will visit the Old Sheriff's House Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Life Sentence Escape is Sept. 7. The Ghost Brothers will visit the Old Sheriff's House Sept. 8 and a cell block vendor fair is set for Sept. 18. For more information and ticket sales, visit the Facebook page or visit oldsheriffshouse.org.
Playdate at the Play Zone
Kids of all ages are invited to celebrate and play in the outdoors from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 15 at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s Paul H. Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St. The program includes building forts, hiking in Miller Woods, doing a free craft activity and feeding the center’s resident fish, turtles, snakes, toads and frogs. Parents can watch their children’s creativity blossom during these relaxing two hours. Rangers lead the free program and there is no need to register. Call 219-395-1882.
MOMS to meet
MOMS next will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. This is a new group for all area moms with kids in elementary through high school. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Visit www.FindLiberty.net/mops.
Church rummage sale
The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold the fall rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 which is fill a bag for $1. There will be clothes, household items, books and movies. Items can be donated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 to 13 at the church, 202 W. Church St.
Miller Garden Club meeting
GARY — The Miller Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Marquette Park Aquatorium, 6918 Oak Ave. This year’s featured speaker is Robert Nevel, an architect, urban farmer and pioneer in the food and justice sustainability movement. He will speak on Rethinking Urban Land Use. He will address some of the basics and share some of the challenges and some of the great benefits through gardening. Visit millergardenclub.org.
Library book sale
The Friends of the Valparaiso Public Library will hold its September book sale Sept. 19-22. All proceeds go to the system to fund many supplemental and special programming efforts. Hours of the sale at 103 E. Jefferson St. are: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Friends Preview Night; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 20; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22; $3 bag day. The sale is in the first floor conference room.