Rise, Shine, and Share Portage
PORTAGE — Join the Portage chamber of Commerce for Rise, Shine, and Share Portage from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. April 11 at Best Western Plus Portage Hotel & Suites, 6200 Melton Road.
Practice your Spanish and English
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso International Center (The VIC) will host Intercambio, a free evening of Spanish and English conversation and learning from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 11 at the organization’s headquarters, 309 E. Lincolnway. Intercambio at The VIC is held on the second Thursday of each month. Visit website at www.valpovic.org.
Bishop Noll to present spring musical
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute will present the musical comedy "Zombie Prom" April 12-14 in the school auditorium. Show times are 7:30 p.m. April 12 and 13 and 2:30 p.m. April 14. Tickets will be sold before performances and cost $5 for students and senior citizens and $8 for adults. The school is at 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. Enter Door C. For more information, email kjones@bishopnoll.org.
Tenebrae service
Hope in the Shadows, a Lenten Tenebrae service, will be held at 3 p.m. April 14 at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception, 411 W. 11th St. Traditional hymns, contemporary songs and narration will focus on Christ’s sacrifice and the hope which can be found in the shadows. The free Tenebrae service will be performed by the Queen of All Saints Contemporary Choir under the direction of Stephanie Sobecki. Call 219-872-9196 with any questions.
Lee Bauman’s Symphony of Color Art Exhibit opens April 14
Watercolor artist, Lee Bauman unveils her new exhibit, “A Symphony of Color,” at the Village Gallery on April 14 at 3303 Pines Village Circle. Bauman will give a gallery talk at the Meet the Artist Reception, which is free and open to the public, at 1:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display at The Village Gallery through May 16. Call 219-465-1591.
Bishop Noll to host Palm Sunday brunch
HAMMOND — A Palm Sunday brunch will take place April 14 in the Bishop Noll Institute cafeteria. Proceeds from this event will help fund the school’s new STREAM Lab and Innovation Center. Seating sessions for brunch are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $19.21 per adult, $9.21 per child ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and younger. These prices honor Bishop Noll Institute’s founding on Sept. 16, 1921. The meal will include sliced ham, scrambled eggs (plain or with cheese) with choice of toppings, French toast, strawberry crepes, sausage links, fruit medley, assorted danishes, hash brown potatoes, mostaciolli, pasta salad, garden salad, rolls, coffee and juices. Tickets are on sale at bishopnoll.org/palm-Sunday-2019 and at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. After brunch, guests can stay and enjoy the school’s spring musical, “Zombie Prom,” being performed at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the show will be sold at the door and cost $8 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. For more information, visit bishopnoll.org or call 219-932-9058.
Palm Sunday brunch
Wake Up Call Sunday
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools invites the community to Wake Up Call presented by the organization SHAPE at 3 p.m. April 14 at Valparaiso High School. The “Wake Up Call” is a life-size exhibit of a teen’s bedroom. It contains many items that are available on the open market for children to purchase for the sole purpose of hiding and masking the use of alcohol and/or drugs. During the “Wake Up Call” presentation, we identify spots where teens hide drugs and alcohol, show how household items are used as drug paraphernalia, and explain ways teens cover up drug and alcohol use. The program is 90-minutes long. It consists of three sections: drug education, an actual trip around a teen’s bedroom, and research based parenting strategies and interventions. Event details can be found on the Valpo Schools website, valpo.k12.in.us. This presentation is for adults only, 21 years of age and older.
Bake sale
MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah bake sale is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18 and 19 at the St. Elijah Serbian-American Hall, 8700 Taft St. There are apple, cherry and cheese strudels, nut rolls and cookies. Pre-order email is Stelijahkolo@gmail.com or call 219-942-9762.
Good Friday service
VALPARAISO — Join Valparaiso First United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, for its musical Tenebrae service at 103 Franklin St. The choir and instrumentalists of Valpo FUMC will present Joel Raney’s cantata "The Seven Last Days". This work focuses on the last week of Jesus’ life. Call 219-465-1661.
Daffodil hike
Each spring, visitors at Brincka Cross Gardens are treated to the sight of thousands of daffodils in bloom. This year Porter County Parks will offer a guided hike that explores the beauty of the daffodils along with other seasonal blooms such as magnolias and forsythias. The hike will take place April 25 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at 427 Furness Road, west of Michigan City. It is free, and no registration is required. Call 219-465-3586.
Annual fundraiser offers fun night out at Bishop Noll
HAMMOND — The Big Event, a night of fun and fundraising, will take place at 6 p.m. April 26 at Bishop Noll Institute, 1519 Hoffman St. Tickets are on sale for this evening of food, cocktails and prizes as the school raises essential dollars for its Principal’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will enjoy a catered dinner, beer and wine, DJ and dancing. Exciting prizes like cash, trips, gift cards, sport tickets and more will be raffled and auctioned off throughout the night. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets cost $50 per person if purchased by April 19. After that date, the price will increase to $60 per person. Buy tickets online at bishopnoll.org/big-event-2019. Many sponsorship opportunities are available and donated gifts and prizes are needed for the event. Contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1005, for more information
April Garden Day
Barker Mansion will hold a garden day from 8 to 11 a.m. April 27. Volunteers are needed to assist with mulching, cleaning flower beds, planting flowers and garden furniture set-up. Light snacks will be available. To volunteer, call Director Emily Reth at 219-873-1520.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SHELBY — Gospel Lighthouse Church will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at 23112 Harrison St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Dinner includes spaghetti, tossed salad or green beans, bread sticks, dessert and beverage.
Local musicians will perform concert to benefit Bishop Noll
HAMMOND — Adam Gawlikowski & Friends will perform a benefit concert for Bishop Noll’s Ignite & Inspire capital campaign at 2 p.m. April 28 in the school’s auditorium. Enter Door C of the school, 1519 Hoffman St. Cost of the concert is $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Tickets are on sale at bishopnoll.org and in the Main Office. This afternoon of American folk and popular music will be performed by Gawlikowski, Bishop Noll Class of 1960, George Buck ’72, Mark Frederick and former BNI choir director David Herr.
Spring concert
HAMMOND — The First Presbyterian Church, 6021 Hohman Ave., will host a free Spring Concert and Reception at 2 p.m. April 28. The concert will feature local musicians with performances on the church pipe organ, piano, violin, trumpet, cello and French horn. A reception will be held immediately following the concert. A monetary and non-perishable food free-will offering will be taken which will be forwarded to The Vine Food Pantry of the First Methodist Church in Hammond. For more information, call 219-931-2174.
Methodist Hospitals to hold Spring Spa Day
MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals will provide a day of education and pampering for women with cancer and cancer survivors from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 8000 Madison St. Free services for cancer survivors include express facials, mini manicures, chair massages, 90-second makeovers, reflexology, reiki therapy, bone density screenings, breast health information, vendors, raffles and more. There will be a healthy cooking demonstration by registered dietitians. A hot breakfast buffet will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To register call 1-888-909-3627 or visit methodisthospitals.org.
Spring rummage sale
HEBRON — The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold its Spring Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 and 8 to 10 a.m. May 4, and it is fill a bag for $1 day at the church, 202 W. Church St. Items can be donated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 through May 2. Call 219-996-7161 with any questions.
Benefit spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner benefit for Ross Township Food Pantry will be held May 9. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., dine in or carry out at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. Dinner includes spaghetti with choice of sauce, meat, marinara or Greek style, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. There will be a cash raffle, Greek pastry bake sale, basket raffle and vendors. This is sponsored by St. Helen's Ladies Philoptochos Society. Call 219-613-8380 with any questions.
Monthly meeting
CHESTERTON — The Izaak Walton League of America-Porter County Chapter will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. April 20 in the second floor meeting room of Thomas Library.