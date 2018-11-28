Christmas Bazaar
KOUTS — Kouts First Presbyterian Church will hold its Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at 195 E. 700 South. There will be handmade Christmas gifts and Boy Scout cookie sale.
Winter concert
The Hobart Community Band will perform their annual winter concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Hobart Middle School auditorium, 36 E. Eighth St. Tickets are $5; students 18 and younger are free. Musical selections will consist of a variety of styles for every listener, including holiday choruses, nostalgic tunes, marches and other fun melodies. Please bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for the last number. Each elementary school child will join the band on stage with their stuffed animal and receive a holiday treat at the end of the concert. There will be light refreshments in the lobby after the concert.
December First Friday concert planned
LAPORTE — The December First Friday in the Chapel concert will feature organ music celebrating the church year of Advent, Christmas and the Epiphany, and various folk tunes about baby Jesus. Organist Carol Garret will perform, starting at noon Dec. 7 in the LaPorte Hospital Family Chapel. The event is free and open to the public. Call 219-325-7633.
Memorial service
HIGHLAND — The annual National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Memorial Service begins at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Highland Main Square. Call 219-712-4533.
Advent and Christmas concert
VALPARAISO — Join the annual Advent and Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 Washington St. The concert will include congregational singing and music performed by Trinity's Handbell Choir, the Trinity Instrumental Ensemble, Joyful Noise, the Adult Choir, and Szu-Ping Chang Wong, Nicole Lee, Paul Schreiner, Janet Wade and Jeff Doebler. A chili dinner provided by Trinity's Youth Group will be served in Fellowship Hall immediately after the concert. A freewill offering will be collected to support the ministry of the Youth Group and their annual mission trip and national gathering.
Sierra Club meeting
FRANKFORT, ILLINOIS — The Sauk-Calumet Sierra Club Group will meet at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Frankfort Public Library, 21119 Pfeiffer Road. Shedd Aquarium Conservation Specialist, Sarah Tulga, will discuss plastic pollution in the Great Lakes and promote the Shedd Aquarium's "Shedd the Straw" initiative. Attendees will discover how plastic pollution affects their health and environment, and specific things they can do to prevent it.
Lunch with the League
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present Regina Ruddell, director of PACT's Bradley Center for LaPorte County, for December’s Lunch With The League. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is at noon Dec. 11 at Patrick’s Grille, 4125 S. Franklin St. Attendees may purchase a lunch of their choice from the menu.
Living After Loss Support Groups
Methodist Hospitals offers Living after Loss Support Groups weekly throughout the year. Living after Loss Support Groups are offered at both the Northlake and Southlake campuses: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at the Southlake Campus in Merrillville, 8701 Broadway, Classroom 2 (lower level); 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Northlake Campus in Gary, 600 Grant St., South Pavilion auditorium. Call 219-886-4522.
Bake sale
MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah Church Sisters Circle will have a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 at 8700 Taft St. There will be homemade nutroll, cheese and apple strudel, homemade cookies and more. To preorder, call 219-942-9762.