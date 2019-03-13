Corned beef and cabbage
VFW Griffith Post 9982 will hold a corned beef and cabbage dinner at 2 p.m. March 14 at the post, 301 E. Main St. There will be corned beef and cabbage, potato and carrots with dinner roll for $11 or $12 for carryout. Reuben sandwich and chips is $7, carryout $8. Call 219-924-6102. All proceeds help veterans.
Bunco For Books
Bunco players of all skill levels are invited to come out for a night of dice rollin’ fun to help raise money for books. Bunco for Books is a fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Crown Point Library. Proceeds go towards the purchase of books and other supplies to support the Crown Point Library’s literacy outreach efforts including Book Babies, book discussion groups and more. The event will take place at the Crown Point Community Library from 6 to 9 p.m. April 5. Tickets are $40 per person or $35 for Friends members and include game entry, dinner (Rosatti’s Pizza) and two raffle tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Crown Point Library. Call 219-306-4599.
Swim, splash, hunt
HOBART — Join the Hobart Family YMCA on April 6 to celebrate Easter Egg hunting in a pool. Collect eggs and turn them in for a prize. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for others. Times are 1 to 1:30 p.m.; 1:30 to 2 p.m.; 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 3 p.m. Register at the Y, 601 W. 40th Place or visit www.hobartymca.org.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401, C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.
School fundraiser
Wheeler High School will hold its 12th annual tribute to Elvis featuring the voice of Elvis Doug Church and special guest Quentin Flagg at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the school. Tickets are $18 for VIP or $15 for general seating. Call 219-759-1442 or 219-741-0490.