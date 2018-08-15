Crime watch
Join the Crime Watch meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Hammond Housing Authority conference room, 1402 173rd St. Hammond Community Resource Officer, Sgt. J. Muta will featured at this meeting. Call 219-678-6761.
Hobart Lions Club to host 30th annual steak fry dinner
The Hobart Lions Club will host its 30th annual Steak Fry Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road. The cost of the dinner is $15 and includes steak, corn on the cob, parsley potatoes, tossed salad, dessert and lemonade or ice tea. The Hobart Lions Club will use the proceeds from the Steak Fry Dinner to help support their local projects. For advance tickets, contact Lion Joe Larson at 219-781-9604, or tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
Monthly meeting
The Izaak Walton League of America-Porter County Chapter will hold their monthly meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the 2nd floor meeting room of Thomas Library in Chesterton.
Free Digital Ready workshop
Purdue Extension – Lake County is offering a free Digital Ready workshop from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2291 N. Main St. The Digital Ready program is designed to help small businesses learn to leverage online tools and services to grow their business. In this workshop, “Introduction to Social Media Platforms,” participants explore the most popular social media platforms and what they can do for a business. Register at www.cdext.purdue.edu/dr. Call Janet Reed at 219-755-3240.
Taste of Duneland Sept. 1
CHESTERTON — The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is hosting Taste of Duneland featuring the European Market from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 1 in Thomas Centennial Park. Taste of Duneland will feature food and craft vendors with food and items for purchase. Leroy’s “Hot Stuff” and Running Vines Winery will be providing adult beverages for purchase in the beer garden. Live music will be taking place in the gazebo all day beginning with Gerry Hundt, then Darrell Ritchea and capping off the night with 444. Bounce houses will be available for kids and additional children’s games and activities will be provided by local chamber member organizations. Call 219-926-5513.
MOMS to meet
MOMS next will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. This is a new group for all area moms with kids in elementary through high school. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays. Visit www.FindLiberty.net/mops.
Free prostate screenings
MUNSTER — Franciscan Health Munster will offer free prostate screenings from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Cancer Center, 701 Superior Ave. Patients must be between 50 and 69 years of age and must have had their last prostate screening prior to January 2017. Those younger than 50 must be African American, or at high risk, due to family history. Patients will receive PSA, testosterone and cholesterol results within a few weeks. Registration is required. Call (800) 931-3322.
LifeWorks Family Fun Day planned for September
The LifeWorks Family Fun Day will be from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sept. 15, at LifeWorks, 3777 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City. This full-service health campus includes CareExpress urgent care, women’s care, primary care, lab, X-Ray and diagnostic imaging, wellness and rehabilitation services, pediatric care, cardiology care, and ophthalmology care conveniently under one roof. The event will feature tours of all the areas, and is free and open to the public. A highlight of the event will be the Teddy Bear Clinic, which teaches children about healthcare treatments and healthy habits. Friendly staff will lead groups of children and their bears to stations where they can learn about X-rays, stitches, taking temperatures and more. Bring your own teddy or stuffed animal, or grab one of ours to take home (while supplies last). Families are encouraged to register in advance online at lifeworksfamilyfun.eventbrite.com. For updates on the event, follow it on LaPorte Hospital’s Facebook page.
Church rummage
The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold the fall rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 which is fill a bag for $1. There will be clothes, household items, books and movies. Items can be donated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 to 13 at the church, 202 W. Church St.
Library book sale
The Friends of the Valparaiso Public Library will hold its September book sale Sept. 19-22. All proceeds go to the System to fund many supplemental and special programming efforts. Hours of the sale at 103 E. Jefferson St. are: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Friends Preview Night; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22; $3 bag say. The sale is in the first floor conference room.