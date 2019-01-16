Crime watch meeting
Hessville neighborhood crime watch meeting is at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive.
Friends of Izaak Walton
CHESTERTON — The Izaak Walton League of America-Porter County Chapter will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 in the second floor meeting room of Thomas Library. Email executivedirectoriwlapcc@gmail.com or Facebook.com/PCCIWLA and NWIconservation.org.
Substance abuse support
The Hammond Public Library is offering a program on substance abuse support at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the library, 564 State St. Ronald Williams, Turning Point Counseling Services, will share resources and information to promote the healing process. There will be a drawing for free gas cards. Snacks and prizes are provided by The Friends of the Hammond Public Library. Register online on the event calendar, www.hammond.lib.in.us or contact Debra Powers, at 219-931-5100, ext. 320.
Pets N Vets fundraiser
Dunes Dog Training Club will hold a Pets N Vets fundraiser. The bowling fundraiser begins at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 until 1 a.m. Feb. 17 at The Super Bowl, 218 W. East St. Bowling tickets are $22 and include bowling, food and shoe rental. Pre-purchase bowling tickets from Dunes Dog Training Club members. For information, call Harvey Roller at 219-776-5335; or the club at 219-996-4770.
Fish on in Portage
The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Fish-On Portage, a fishing and outdoor show. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. All outdoor events to be showcased include hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching and more. The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors. Concessions will be available. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $2 for ages seven to 18. There will be free parking.