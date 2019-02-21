Crime watch meeting
HAMMOND —Join the South Hammond crime watch meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Hammond Housing Authority conference room, 1402 173rd St. A Hammond Community Resource Officer will be featured at this meeting. Call Crime Watch Director George T. Janiec at 219-678-6761.
Hessville neighborhood crime watch meeting
HAMMOND — Hessville neighborhood crime watch meeting begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. Hammond police department sergeant Scott Holbrook, Hessville Community affairs officer, will provide crime prevention information. Call 219-852-6376.
Northwest Indiana Green Drinks meeting
Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Shoreline Brewery, 208 Wabash St. This is sponsored by Save the Dunes and supported by 219 GreenConnect. Suggested donation is $5, $2 for students. Call 219-210-7513.
Spaghetti dinner
MERRILLVILLE — Lake County Flames, Special Olympics Indiana will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at American Legion Post 430, 7430 Broadway. Call for tickets at 219-613-7284.
Wild game feast
Valparaiso Elks No. 500 will hold its 29th annual wild fame feast from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Elks Lodge, 157 Jefferson St. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 12. Order tickets online at www.toasttab.com/elks-500/v2/online-order#!/. There will be wild game, fish, auction and raffles with music by Angelo Cicco at 8 p.m. Call 219-462-5421.
Pack away hunger spaghetti dinner event
Joe's spaghetti dinner supporting Pack Away Hunger will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Trinity Lutheran School, 891 S. Linda St. Dinner includes spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, dessert and drinks. For tickets, call Joe Larson at 219-781-9604. Pack Away Hunger is an organization which tries to be the best stewards of their resources. They focus on meal distribution to communities where they can make the greatest impact.
Historical society meeting
The Lansing Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at 2750 Indiana Ave. Program for the evening will be on the underground railroad in the Calumet area, presented by Dr. Larry McClellan and Tom Shepard.
Reflections of Italy tour with the Friends of the Crown Point Library
A special presentation for the Reflections of Italy tour will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Crown Point library. A Collette Tour representative will discuss the details of this tour including the highlights and the itinerary. Special discounts will be given for booking your trip at the presentation. Register for this special travel presentation at the Crown Point Library front desk, online or call 219-306-4599.
Post-treatment care offered
HOBART – St. Mary Medical Center Cancer Care Center is offering a free, six-week Cancer Transitions class for survivors who are moving from treatment to the post-treatment phase at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 Lake Park Ave. The classes will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 and continue each Thursday through April 4. Cancer Transitions is a program of the Cancer Support Community and Livestrong. It is open to cancer survivors who have been out of active treatment for at least three weeks up to two years. Classes are two hours in duration and include a period of light customized fitness activity. Each participant will receive a free pedometer, workbook, educational brochures and handouts. To register, contact Roxy Karnes, Cancer Care Services manager, at 219-947-6060.
Family fun event
VALPARAISO — Bible Heroes/Superheroes Family fun free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive. It will feature hero-related games, crafts, activities and an inflatable bounce/obstacle course. Lunch will be available for $1 and desserts for 50 cents. Guests can come dressed as their favorite Bible hero or superhero.
Writing workshop
EAST CHICAGO – Best selling author, SaDon Long, author of “God Wants You to Dominate” is coming to the East Chicago Public Library to assist authors in building business around their writing. He will be helping authors in how to turn their writing gift into new business opportunities. The event will feature a two-hour intensive workshop to help published authors solve problems that writers face today. The event is 5 p.m. March 6 at the Main Library, 2401 E. Columbus Dr. Call 219-397-2453, ext. 17 to reserve a seat.
Meals on Wheels volunteers
An orientation/training to deliver Meals on Wheels at 10 a.m. March 12 and at 1 p.m. March 21 at 8446 Virginia St. Training lasts a little more than an hour and ends with a tour of the building. Call 219-756-3663.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401. C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.
Valpo churches offer Twenty Minutes with God
Four Valparaiso Churches and the Valparaiso Family YMCA have come together to offer a worship opportunity for the season of Lent. The public is invited to 20-minutes with God beginning at noon. The hour will include a short worship service followed by a light lunch and fellowship. A free-will offering will be taken to offset the cost of the meal and those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items to go to area food pantries.
March 13 at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St.
March 20 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 855 Harrison Blvd.
March 27 at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave.
April 3 at Trinity Lutheran, 201 N. Washington St.
April 10 at Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing