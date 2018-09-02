Labor Day parade
The Calumet City Labor Day parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Wentworth Avenue, from Michigan City Road to Memorial Park. The Grand Marshall will be Col. Rodney C. Boyd, strategic plans officer of the Illinois Army National Guard. Call (708) 868-2530.
Tuesday Talks with Mayor Uran
CROWN POINT — Crown Point Mayor David D. F. Uran continues to host open forum meetings for residents. Attendees can expect to discuss what new and exciting things are happening in Crown Point. Tuesday Talks with Mayor Uran will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters, 924 S. Court St.
Dinner with Hilltop
VALPARAISO — 2018 Popcorn Festival dinner with Hilltop Neighborhood house is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Urschel Pavilion. Presale tickets are $8 or $10 at the door. Ticket purchase includes dinner, dessert, ice cream treat, one face painting and one inflatable slide ride for the kids. All proceeds to benefit Hilltop Neighborhood House. Food provided by Duffy's. Tickets can be purchased day of event or ahead of time from Hilltop, Valpo Events office, any staff, board member or volunteer.
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary fundraiser
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary will hold a Collective Goods Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. This fundraiser will feature a selection of books, toys and various household and gift items. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary and be used in the 2019 scholarship fund which benefits any student pursuing a career in the medical field. The sale will be held in Rooms 3 and 3A near the West entrance.
Stargazing at lakeshore
Join members from several regional astronomical societies as they share their telescopes and introduce visitors to the night sky from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s Kemil Beach parking lot. While telescopes will be available, feel free to bring binoculars or your own telescope from home.
Porter mammogram programs
Porter Health Care System presents Pink at Portage from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Women’s Center at Portage Hospital, 3630 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Women can get their annual mammograms and receive a complimentary brunch.
Car show
The Celebration Car Show, hosted by Westville United Methodist Church resale shop, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 365 W. Main St. Free check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Porter County 3rd annual Stand Down
PORTAGE — The third annual Stand Down event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 260, 5675 Mulberry Ave. Breakfast and lunch will be servbed. All veterans are welcome.
Antique car show and vendor sale
PORTAGE — Bonner Senior Center will hold an antique car show and vendor sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5800 Lexington Ave. Winamac Antique Car Club will be on hand with their cars.
Birding with the Indiana Audubon Society
Join birding expert and Indiana Audubon Society Executive Director Brad Bumgardner from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday for the monthly birding series. Meet at the Visitor Center and car pool to the birding spot of the month. No experience required. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. The Indiana Dunes Visitor Center is at 1215 N. Ind 49. Call 219-395-1882.
Art Comp 2018
The Chesterton Art Center is sponsoring Art Comp 2018 for the month of September, kicking off with an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at 115 S. Fourth St. During the reception, guests can meet the participating artists, partake in treats/beverages, and hear the exhibit awards that will be announced. Visit www.chestertonart.com.
Volunteer opportunities
Meals on Wheels is in need of drivers in Whiting and Merrillville. There will be an orientation/training at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at 8446 Virginia St. and at 1 p.m. Sept. 20. Training lasts one hour and ends with a tour of the building. For information, call volunteer manager Joan Vith at 219-756-3663.
LWVLC meeting
The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will host Bill Trowbridge for its Sept. 11 Dinner With The League at 6 p.m. at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St. Trowbridge is the president and CEO of Paladin in LaPorte County and the executive director for The Arc of Northwest Indiana in Lake County - both organizations serve persons with developmental disabilities. He is also an adjunct professor of law at Valparaiso University. He has served on various nonprofit boards and is currently a board member for the Child Care Consortium in LaPorte County.
Seeing nature workshop
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, in collaboration with South Shore Arts, presents a two-day watercolor painting workshop in September. On the first day of the workshop, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 13, participants will explore the arboretum with a naturalist and learn to “see” the amazing details in nature. Because this portion will be outdoors, attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly. At the second workshop, led by a South Shore Arts instructor and scheduled the following week from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 20, participants will create a watercolor painting based on observations collected during the earlier hike. The program is $35 for Gabis Arboretum members and $39 for non-members, which includes all art supplies; paint, brushes and paper. Payments, due by Sept. 6, can be made by check or cash at the Gabis Arboretum business office, or by credit card by calling 219-742-8147.
Church rummage sale
The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold the fall rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 which is fill a bag for $1. There will be clothes, household items, books and movies. Items can be donated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 to 13 at the church, 202 W. Church St.
Steak dinner
St. John VFW Post 717 will have a steak dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 10400 W. 93rd Ave. Dinner includes rib-eye, baked potato, salad, bread and butter and homemade dessert.
Miller Garden Club meeting
GARY — The Miller Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Marquette Park Aquatorium, 6918 Oak Ave. This year’s featured speaker is Robert Nevel, an architect, urban farmer and pioneer in the food and justice sustainability movement. He will speak on Rethinking Urban Land Use. He will address some of the basics and share some of the challenges and some of the great benefits through gardening. Visit millergardenclub.org.
'Christ in concert'
MERRILLVILLE — As part of the Gary Diocesan Synod, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church is hosting “Christ in Concert," featuring seven speakers including Bishop Donald J. Hying, and the choirs and musicians from SS. Peter & Paul Parish, St. Joan of Arc Parish, the Hosanna choir and members from the diocesan choir. The concert starts at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5885 Harrison St. There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served in the church vestibule following the concert. Call Pat Mistak at 219-741-6049.
Steve Miller Band at Wolf Lake
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. and Hammond Port Authority welcome Steve Miller Band to the Pavilion at Wolf Lake on Sept. 22. Tickets are $30 and includes parking. Visit wolflakepavilion.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Free concert
VALPARAISO — Faith Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave., will once again offer contemporary worship services at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 27. Services will include contemporary Christian music featuring musicians from Valparaiso University. The services are open to all and will be preceeded by a free community supper each week at 5:30 p.m. To kick off this series of services, a free concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Faith Lutheran and will feature Christian contemporary artist Jennie Wellsand. Call 219-462-7684 or visit faithlutheran.org.
Memorial 5K walk
GRIFFITH — The fourth annual Eric Estill Memoiral 5K Walk begins at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Bridges Scoreboard. Eric Estill (DoubleE) was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a 2009 graduate of Lake Central High School and a Schererville resident. He was tragically killed as a result of an accident five weeks before he was to graduate with his doctorate in physical therapy from St. Louis University. All proceeds from the race and all donations will be used in Eric's memory for Lake Central High School Dollars for Scholars "Eric Estill Memorial Scholarship Fund" and "The St. Louis University (St. Louis, MO) Eric Estill, DPT Memorial Scholarship Fund." For more information email Strong4Eric@gmail.com or visit the website https://runsignup.com/EricEstill2018
Veterans honor luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is taking reservations for its fourth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon to honor those who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Middle East wars including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. This is a free luncheon for the veterans and their guest and it will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Kathy at 219-545-1207.