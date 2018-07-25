Romania is topic at VIC's Fourth Friday event
The Valparaiso International Center (The VIC), an independent nonprofit organization, will host a presentation about Romania at 7 p.m. Friday at 309 E. Lincolnway. Ana-Maria Haiduc, a mathematics teacher born in Romania, is the featured speaker this month. She will talk about the traditions, people, religion and schools of her homeland, and she will present a comparison between the Communism era and the democracy which began there in 1989.
Chamber music
The Michigan City Chamber Music Festival (MCCMF) is about to kick off its 17th season, Aug. 4-12. The musical theme this year is “The American Music Experience,” and highlights the roots and strengths of American music. The concerts take place at 1st Presbyterian Church. All events are free and open to public. There will be five “formal” recitals and three “Concerts for Children.” Go to www.mccmf.org for details.
34th annual Nostalgia Weekend scheduled
The 34th annual Froebel-Roosevelt Nostalgia is set for Aug. 11. The day will begin with a picnic on the lawn of Froebel High School Campus at 15th & Madison. The event begins at noon and concludes at 5 p.m. Music and food will be provided. Vendors are still needed at the picnic. The cost of a one-day booth is $35 unsheltered, $50 for a tent and $75 for a shelter. Booths may be paid for at Beautiful Things at 3570 Village Court. At 8 p.m. the annual Oldies But Goodies Dance will be held in the Genesis Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and may be purchased at Beautiful Things or by calling 887-2046. The cost at the door is $15. Smith said two $10,000 scholarship funds have been established from the profits. The Gary Educational Foundation is administering the funds. More recently, past profit has also been used to further develop the Froebel Park.
League of Women Voters lunch
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present Joie Winski, auditor of LaPorte County, at noon Aug. 14 for Lunch With The League. She serves as the chief financial officer of LaPorte County. Reservations are not required, but for nonmembers, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 a.m. and may purchase a lunch of their choice from the menu at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St.
Church anniversary
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 99-year church anniversary at 1047 Kenwood St. Special guest on the kickoff at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 is the Rev. Herman Polk, pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Family in Hammond. Services at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 will have guest the Rev. James Hunter, pastor at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago.
Annual car show
PORTAGE — Rittenhouse Village will hold its fourth annual car show and fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at 6235 Sterling Creek Road. There will be vintage cars, music and entertainment from Joe Zirconia. Refreshments and community tours will also be given out that day. The Vintagious Gals will also be available for photo opportunities. Proceeds will benefit the Portage Chamber of Commerce. Rain date will be Aug. 30. Awards will be determined by Rittenhouse Village residents, People’s Choice and Chamber Choice.