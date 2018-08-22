Kielbasa Fest
Kielbasa Fest is from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Kosciuszko Park, 151st Street and Indianapolis Blvd. Take Five will perform along with D-Street Band. There will be a beer garden, craft vendors and food vendors. Admission is free.
Parent information event
VALPARAISO — The Elks and the Porter County Substance Abuse Council will hold a parent information event about substance abuse prevention from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge 500, 157 W. Jefferson St. There will be snacks and drinks and free school supplies for the first 80 people. Call 219-462-5421.
Annual Benefit Bowling Blast
Schererville’s Buns Care Charity and the Buns Care Sisterhood Chapter have more than 150 bowlers registered for the annual Benefit Bowling Blast Saturday at Stardust Bowl III in Dyer. Visitors are welcome for $10 each and can enjoy pizza, cake, soft drinks and coffee; professional, group or individual photos taken in a photo booth; and chances to bid on auction items. Complete event information can be found at www.Bowlathon.net.
Playdate at the Play Zone
Kids of all ages are invited to celebrate and play in the outdoors from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 15 at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s Paul H. Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St. The program includes building forts, hiking in Miller Woods, doing a free craft activity and feeding the center’s resident fish, turtles, snakes, toads and frogs. Parents can watch their children’s creativity blossom during these relaxing two hours. Rangers lead the free program and there is no need to register. Call 219-395-1882.
MOMS to meet
MOMS next will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. This is a new group for all area moms with kids in elementary through high school. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Visit www.FindLiberty.net/mops.
Church rummage sale
The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold the fall rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 which is fill a bag for $1. There will be clothes, household items, books and movies. Items can be donated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 to 13 at the church, 202 W. Church St.
Steak dinner
St. John VFW Post 717 will have a steak dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 10400 W. 93rd Ave. Dinner includes ribeye, baked potato, salad, bread and butter and homemade dessert.
Miller Garden Club meeting
GARY — The Miller Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Marquette Park Aquatorium, 6918 Oak Ave. This year’s featured speaker is Robert Nevel, an architect, urban farmer and pioneer in the food and justice sustainability movement. He will speak on Rethinking Urban Land Use. He will address some of the basics and share some of the challenges and some of the great benefits through gardening. Visit millergardenclub.org.
'Christ in concert'
MERRILLVILLE — As part of the Gary Diocesan Synod, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church is hosting “Christ in Concert," featuring seven speakers including Bishop Donald J. Hying, and the choirs and musicians from SS. Peter & Paul Parish, St. Joan of Arc Parish, the Hosanna choir and members from the Diocesan choir. The concert starts at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5885 Harrison St. There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served in the church vestibule following the concert. Call Pat Mistak at 219-741-6049.
Library book sale
The Friends of the Valparaiso Public Library will hold its September book sale Sept. 19-22. All proceeds go to the system to fund many supplemental and special programming efforts. Hours of the sale at 103 E. Jefferson St. are: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Friends Preview Night; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 20; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22; $3 bag day. The sale is in the first floor conference room.
Veterans honor luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is taking reservations for its fourth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon to honor those who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Middle East Wars including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. This is a free luncheon for the veterans and their guest and it will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Kathy at 219-545-1207.