Girl Scout signups
VALPARAISO — Girls and adults in the Valparaiso/Washington Twp. area who are interested in joining Girl Scouts can register from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tower Park shelter, corner of Evans and Franklin St. Adult volunteers are needed to be co-leaders at most of the elementary schools in Valparaiso and Washington Twp. There are also openings in Daisy Girl Scout troops (grades K-1); Brownie troops (grades 2-3); Junior Girl Scouts (grades 4 and 5); Cadettes (grades 6-7-8); Seniors (grades 9-10) and Ambassador Girl Scouts (grades 11-12). In order to register girls must be accompanied by a parent. Free refreshments and an outdoor activity for the girls will be available. Call Beth Baker at 219-464-2418 or email SU12girlscouts@yahoo.com.
Herb society
Porter County Herb Society will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Library, 200 W. Indiana Ave, Bertha Woods room, second floor. Herbs de Provence by Lee McLaughlin will be the program. Call Annette at 219-763-3793.
Hospice Hustle 2018
Hospice Hustle 2018, a benefit for Hospice of the Calumet Area, is a cycling event with 15-, 24-, 50-, 75- and 100-mile routes, starting and ending at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point on Sept. 16. Registration that day begins at 7 a.m., with routes beginning from 8 to 9 a.m. Register online at bikeforhospice.org. For more information, call 219-922-2732 or visit hospicecalumet.org.
Steve Miller Band at Wolf Lake
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and Hammond Port Authority welcome Steve Miller Band to the Pavilion at Wolf Lake on Sept. 22. Tickets are $30 and includes parking. Visit wolflakepavilion.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Free concert
VALPARAISO — Faith Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave., will once again offer contemporary worship services at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 27. Services will include contemporary Christian music featuring musicians from Valparaiso University. The services are open to all and will be preceeded by a free community supper each week at 5:30 p.m. To kick off this series of services, a free concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Faith Lutheran and will feature Christian contemporary artist Jennie Wellsand. Call 219-462-7684 or visit faithlutheran.org.
Bagels with Bolinger
Duneland School Corporation Superintendent, Dr. Ginger Bolinger, will host two upcoming community events, ‘Bagels with Bolinger.' Community members can meet the superintendent and talk with her one-on-one about the school district’s initiatives and strategic plan. The first event is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Westchester Library Baugher Center, 100 W. Indiana Ave. The second event is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Burns Harbor Lakeland Park Arts and Crafts Building, 1200 Lakeland Park Drive, Burns Harbor.
Memorial 5K walk
GRIFFITH — The fourth annual Eric Estill Memorial 5K Walk begins at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Bridges Scoreboard. Eric Estill (DoubleE) was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a 2009 graduate of Lake Central High School and a Schererville resident. He was tragically killed as a result of an accident 5 weeks before he was to graduate with his doctorate in physical therapy from St. Louis University . All proceeds from the race and all donations will be used in Eric's memory for Lake Central High School Dollars for Scholars "Eric Estill Memorial Scholarship Fund" and "The St. Louis University (St. Louis, MO) Eric Estill, DPT Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information email Strong4Eric@gmail.com or visit the website runsignup.com/EricEstill2018.
Tallgrass prairie
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest hosts a class on the Tallgrass Prairie at 9 a.m. Oct. 6. Speaker, author and naturalist, Cindy Crosby, teaches the history of the Midwestern tallgrass prairie. Following the lecture, participants will explore the arboretum’s signature grasses and wildflowers and hear about their uses by Native American and early settlers. Please dress for the outdoors. The program is $35 for Gabis Arboretum members and $39 for non-members. Payments, due by Sept. 29, can be made by check to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest or cash at the Gabis Arboretum business office at 71 N 500 W, or by credit card by calling 219-742-8147.
Veterans honor luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is taking reservations for its fourth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon to honor those who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Middle East Wars including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. This is a free luncheon for the veterans and their guest and it will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Kathy at 219-545-1207.