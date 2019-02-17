Valpo Chain of Lakes meeting, lecture rescheduled
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso chain of Lakes Watershed group will hold a lecture at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Porter County Administration building, chamber room, 155 Indiana Ave. Joe Exl, from Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, and Frank Odar, licensed certified appraiser, will talk about the importance of protecting watershed and how water quality impacts property value.
Grave site tours
CHESTERTON — Join the Duneland Historical Society for a look at the early history and people of Liberty Township through a tour of grave sites in Kimball Cemetery. The group meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Westchester Public Library's Baugher Center, 100 W. Porter Ave. Call 219-983-9715 for more information.
Pack away hunger spaghetti dinner event
Joe's spaghetti dinner supporting Pack Away Hunger will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Trinity Lutheran School, 891 S. Linda St. Dinner includes spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, dessert and drinks. For tickets, call Joe Larson at 219-781-9604. Pack Away Hunger is an organization which tries to be the best stewards of their resources. They focus on meal distribution to communities where they can make the greatest impact.
Historical society meeting
The Lansing Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at 2750 Indiana Ave. Program for the evening will be on the underground railroad in the Calumet area, presented by Dr. Larry McClellan and Tom Shepard.
Reflections of Italy tour with the Friends of the Crown Point Library
A special presentation for the Reflections of Italy tour will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Crown Point library. A Collette Tour representative will discuss the details of this tour including the highlights and the itinerary. Special discounts will be given for booking your trip at the presentation. Register for this special travel presentation at the Crown Point Library front desk, online or call 219-306-4599.
Post-treatment care offered
HOBART – St. Mary Medical Center Cancer Care Center is offering a free, six-week Cancer Transitions class for survivors who are moving from treatment to the post-treatment phase at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 Lake Park Ave. The classes will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 and continue each Thursday through April 4. Cancer Transitions is a program of the Cancer Support Community and Livestrong. It is open to cancer survivors who have been out of active treatment for at least three weeks up to two years. Each class will focus on an important aspect of survivorship including exercise, emotional health and well-being, nutrition, medical management beyond cancer and other topics. Expert panelists include an oncology certified nurse, nutritionists and fitness experts who will discuss topics like stress management, training in relaxation and individualized approaches to exercise and fitness. Classes are two hours in duration and include a period of light customized fitness activity. Each participant will receive a free pedometer, workbook, educational brochures and handouts. To register, contact Roxy Karnes, Cancer Care Services manager, at 219-947-6060.
Family fun event
VALPARAISO — Bible Heroes/Superheroes Family fun free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive. It will feature hero-related games, crafts, activities and an inflatable bounce/obstacle course. Lunch will be available for $1 and desserts for 50 cents. Guests can come dressed as their favorite Bible hero or superhero.
Meals on Wheels volunteers
An orientation/training to deliver Meals on Wheels at 10 a.m. March 12 and at 1 p.m. March 21 at 8446 Virginia St. Training lasts a little more than an hour and ends with a tour of the building. Call 219-756-3663.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401. C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.
Valpo churches offer Twenty Minutes with God
Four Valparaiso Churches and the Valparaiso Family YMCA have come together to offer a worship opportunity for the season of Lent. The public is invited to 20-minutes with God beginning at noon. The hour will include a short worship service followed by a light lunch and fellowship. A free-will offering will be taken to offset the cost of the meal and those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items to go to area food pantries.
March 13 at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St.
March 20 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 855 Harrison Blvd.
March 27 at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave.
April 3 at Trinity Lutheran, 201 N. Washington St.
April 10 at Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing