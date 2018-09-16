Handgun safety
CHESTERTON — The North Porter County Conservative Club will be hosting a Co-ed Basic Handgun Safety and Marksmanship/Victim Avoidance class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the club, 933 N. Calumet. The group supplies all guns, ammo, eye and ear protection. The Victim Avoidance lecture is hosted by two Chesterton Police officers. Call or text Bill Kucek at 219-309-6651 to sign up.
Volunteers needed
Join staff and fellow volunteers for a morning of stewardship for National Public Lands Day at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Meet at the Park Connection volunteer office at 618 N. Mineral Springs Road at 9 a.m. The group will walk to Mnoke Prairie to restore the habitat through removal of unwanted and invasive plants. Be prepared to work outside; wear comfortable clothing, closed-toes shoes, and insect repellent. Gloves, safety gear, and other equipment will be provided. Every volunteer will receive a fee-free, single-day coupon pass which can be used at various federal public lands. Call 219-221-7098.
Series explores church teachings
MICHIGAN CITY — The Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church will host a live-stream presentation of the Diocese of Gary’s popular Pillars of Faith program this fall. The program, which is hosted on-site in Merrillville, will be broadcast in real-time to the Legacy Center offering a geographically convenient location for those in the Michigan City area. Pillars of Faith explores the Catechism of the Catholic Church to gain a systematic grasp of the faith. In addition to being given assigned texts to read in preparation for the classes, participants receive a subscription to FORMED, an online digital platform that offers a wealth of informative and entertaining Catholic audio talks, eBooks, feature films, documentaries, and video-based study programs from trusted providers like The Augustine Institute, Ignatius Press, Catholic Answers, Sophia Press, Knights of Columbus, St. Paul Center and Bishop Hying’s Echo video series. The program runs 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 29. A fee of $10 per person applies and registration is required at www.qas.org. The Legacy Center is at 1719 Barker Ave.
Tallgrass prairie
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest hosts a class on the Tallgrass Prairie at 9 a.m. Oct. 6. Speaker, author and naturalist, Cindy Crosby, teaches the history of the Midwestern tallgrass prairie. Following the lecture, participants will explore the arboretum’s signature grasses and wildflowers and hear about their uses by Native American and early settlers. Please dress for the outdoors. The program is $35 for Gabis Arboretum members and $39 for non-members. Payments, due by Sept. 29, can be made by check to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest or cash at the Gabis Arboretum business office at 71 N 500 W, or by credit card by calling 219-742-8147.
Veterans honor luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is taking reservations for its fourth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon to honor those who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Middle East Wars including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. This is a free luncheon for the veterans and their guest and it will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Kathy at 219-545-1207.
African American Literature Book Club
The Hammond Public Library's new African American Literature Book Club kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the library, 564 State St. HPL senior librarian Debra Powers will facilitate a discussion of No One Is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts. Copies of the book are available at the library's circulation desk. More information is with Powers at the library, 564 State St., 219-931-5100, ext. 320.
Library hosts History Fair
The Hammond Public Library plans a History Fair at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at 564 State St. Ages 6 to 18 may show off their research skills by presenting an interesting part of history. Call 219-931-5100, ext. 336.
Autumn in New York
Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church presents a luncheon and style show beginning at noon Oct. 14 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. U.S. 30. Fashions by Fashion Affair Boutique. There will be a basket raffle, bake sale and cash bar. Donation is $35 per person.