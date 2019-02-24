Historical society meeting
The Lansing Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at 2750 Indiana Ave. Program for the evening will be on the underground railroad in the Calumet area, presented by Dr. Larry McClellan and Tom Shepard.
Reflections of Italy tour with the Friends of the Crown Point Library
A special presentation for the Reflections of Italy tour will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Crown Point Library. A Collette Tour representative will discuss the details of this tour including the highlights and the itinerary. Special discounts will be given for booking your trip at the presentation. Register for this special travel presentation at the Crown Point Library front desk, online or call 219-306-4599.
Post-treatment care offered
HOBART – St. Mary Medical Center Cancer Care Center is offering a free, six-week Cancer Transitions class for survivors who are moving from treatment to the post-treatment phase at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 Lake Park Ave. The classes will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 and continue each Thursday through April 4. Cancer Transitions is a program of the Cancer Support Community and Livestrong. It is open to cancer survivors who have been out of active treatment for at least three weeks up to two years. Classes are two hours in duration and include a period of light customized fitness activity. Each participant will receive a free pedometer, workbook, educational brochures and handouts. To register, contact Roxy Karnes, Cancer Care Services manager, at 219-947-6060.
Pee Wee prom
Portage Township YMCA will hold its 2019 Pee-Wee Prom from 6 to 8 p.m. March 1. The Disney-themed night is for parent and child. There will be a catered buffet dinner by Clancy's Irish Pub with music and a photo booth. The event will be held at Woodland Park's Oakwood Hall. There will be a balloon-drop and take home gift. Tickets are $30 per couple and $15 for each additional person if purchased by Feb. 26. Call 219-762-9622.
Family fun event
VALPARAISO — Bible Heroes/Superheroes Family fun free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive. It will feature hero-related games, crafts, activities and an inflatable bounce/obstacle course. Lunch will be available for $1 and desserts for 50 cents. Guests can come dressed as their favorite Bible hero or superhero.
Mardi Gras Spaghetti Supper
Wittenberg Village will hold its 16th annual Mardi Gras spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. March 5 at 1200 E. Luther Drive. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 and younger. Proceeds will support benevolent care. Call 219-663-3860 for information. Tickets available at the door.
Writing workshop
EAST CHICAGO – Best selling author, SaDon Long, author of “God Wants You to Dominate” is coming to the East Chicago Public Library to assist authors in building business around their writing. He will be helping authors in how to turn their writing gift into new business opportunities. The event will feature a two-hour intensive workshop to help published authors solve problems that writers face today. The event is 5 p.m. March 6 at the Main Library, 2401 E. Columbus Dr. Call 219-397-2453, ext. 17 to reserve a seat.
Meals on Wheels volunteers
An orientation/training to deliver Meals on Wheels will be from 10 a.m. March 12 and at 1 p.m. March 21 at 8446 Virginia St. Training lasts a little more than an hour and ends with a tour of the building. Call 219-756-3663.
Boutique Day
HAMMOND — Prom Genie Inc an Hammond Parks and Recreation presents the 6th annual Boutique Day, an annual prom dress giveaway. The event is open to all high school students within Hammond and surrounding cities and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. The prom Genie staff and volunteers will outfit girls with free dresses, shoes and accessories. There will also be free manicures, make-overs and hairstyles. All students must bring current school I.D. Call 219-230-6483.
College and career resource fair
Pom Genie Inc will hold a college and career resource fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. This event will provide free information to parents and middle/high school students on how to start preparing for college and to begin exploring career opportunities in the trades and the advanced manufacturing industry. There will be information on the State of Indiana Core 40 requirements, college entrance exams, financial aid, scholarships and more. The fair is open to all students in grades 6 to 12. Call 219-230-6483.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401, C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.
Valpo churches offer Twenty Minutes with God
Four Valparaiso Churches and the Valparaiso Family YMCA have come together to offer a worship opportunity for the season of Lent. The public is invited to "20-minutes with God" beginning at noon. The hour will include a short worship service followed by a light lunch and fellowship. A free-will offering will be taken to offset the cost of the meal and those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items to go to area food pantries.
March 13 at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St.
March 20 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 855 Harrison Blvd.
March 27 at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave.
April 3 at Trinity Lutheran, 201 N. Washington St.
April 10 at Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing
Free seminar presents new treatments for heartburn and acid reflux
People suffering from heartburn and acid reflux, especially after eating, can learn about new treatments and procedures in a free presentation on Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease, also known as GERD.
Physicians David Fumo, MD, Thomas W. Shin, MD, and Sandra Wischmeyer, DO, will present a seminar on heartburn and acid reflux and discuss the latest technology to diagnose and treat GERD at 6 p.m. March 7 at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. Guests will be provided with refreshments and giveaways. This event is free, but attendees must register in advance by calling 800-931-3322.