Holiday party
LOWELL — The chamber of commerce is inviting everyone to join them for their annual holiday party from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Signature Banquets, 1908 E. Commercial Ave. Tickets for the event are $35 per person. The evening includes hors d'oeuvres and desserts, a silent auction, raffles and an ugly sweater contest. Tickets are on sale at the chamber office. Call 219-696-0231 or email secretary@lowellchamber.com.
Free booster seats
VALPARAISO — InHealth will be offering free booster seats for ages 4 to 8 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Family Video, 2502 Calumet Ave.
Crime Watch meeting
Join the South Hammond Crime Watch meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Hammond Housing Authority conference room, 1402 173rd St. Hammond Community Resource Officer Sgt. J. Muta will be featured at this meeting along with holiday festivities. For additional information, contact Crime Watch Director George T. Janiec at 219-678-6761.
Winter solstice hike
Join a ranger for a late afternoon hike on the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s Dune Ridge Trail from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Catch the sunset, the rising full moon and enjoy the sweeping views of the Great Marsh from the top of the Dune Ridge Trail. After the hike, gather around a campfire and celebrate the shortest day of the year as we look forward to lengthening days. Meet at the Kemil Beach parking lot. Call 219-395-1882.
A Morning with Santa
The Bishop Noll Drama Club presents a Morning with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium. Enter Door C, 1519 Hoffman St. Admission is $5 per family. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Join the Drama Club for a morning of games, prizes, Christmas skits and pictures with Santa Claus. No registration is required. Email kjones@bishopnoll.org for more information.
Camps, activities
DYER — Midwest Training & Ice will hold camps and special activities at 10600 White Oak Ave. Events include New Year's Eve Kids Party camp and New Year's Eve Sleepover, Warrior Zone Camp, gymnastics and tumbling camps for kids ages 3 to 18. A skate with Santa event is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Call 219-558-8811.