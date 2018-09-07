Junior Wildland Firefighter Programs
Meet the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s fire crew and learn about their jobs and equipment. The program will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Dunewood Campground. Upon completion of this 30-minute, hands-on program, children will receive their Junior Wildland Firefighter activity book and a Junior Wildland Firefighter patch. The Indiana Dunes Visitor Center is at 1215 N. Ind. 49. Call 219-395-1882.
Duneland Weavers' Guild meeting
The Duneland Weavers’ Guild will resume its monthly meetings from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Westchester Library Baugher Center, 100 W. Indiana St. In October, meetings resume the usual time from 10 a.m. to noon. The program is a Show and Tell of summer projects and a 50/50 sale of yarns or equipment. Visitwww.dunelandweaversguild.org/.
Science Saturday Program at National Lakeshore
GARY — Join a ranger and Marc Milne, an arachnologist (spider expert) for an afternoon of science on Saturday at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education. Following a presentation in the Douglas Center, follow Marc out into Miller Woods to collect spiders for his research. The center is at 100 N. Lake St. Call 219-395-1882.
Herb Society
Porter County Herb Society will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Library, 200 W. Indiana Ave, Bertha Woods Room, second floor. Herbs de Provence by Lee McLaughlin will be the program. Call Annette at 219-763-3793.
Church rummage sale
The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold the fall rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 which is fill a bag for $1. There will be clothes, household items, books and movies. Items can be donated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 to 13 at the church, 202 W. Church St.
Steak dinner
St. John VFW Post 717 will have a steak dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 10400 W. 93rd Ave. Dinner includes rib-eye, baked potato, salad, bread and butter and homemade dessert.
Miller Garden Club meeting
GARY — The Miller Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Marquette Park Aquatorium, 6918 Oak Ave. This year’s featured speaker is Robert Nevel, an architect, urban farmer and pioneer in the food and justice sustainability movement. He will speak on Rethinking Urban Land Use. He will address some of the basics and share some of the challenges and some of the great benefits through gardening. Visit millergardenclub.org.
'Christ in concert'
MERRILLVILLE — As part of the Gary Diocesan Synod, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church is hosting “Christ in Concert," featuring seven speakers including Bishop Donald J. Hying, and the choirs and musicians from Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, St. Joan of Arc Parish, the Hosanna choir and members from the diocesan choir. The concert starts at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 5885 Harrison St. There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served in the church vestibule following the concert. Call Pat Mistak at 219-741-6049.
Hospice Hustle 2018
Hospice Hustle 2018, a benefit for Hospice of the Calumet Area, is a cycling event with 15-, 24-, 50-, 75- and 100-mile routes, starting and ending at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point on Sept. 16. Registration that day begins at 7 a.m., with routes beginning from 8 to 9 a.m. Register online at www.bikeforhospice.org. For more information, call 219-922-2732 or visit www.hospicecalumet.org.
Guest speaker
PORTAGE — Gary Gilley will be speaking at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Portage Bible Church and again at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at the IFCA International Regional meeting, also at Portage Bible Church, 2748 Willowdale Road. Admission is free. Gilley has pastored at Southern View Chapel since 1975. Along with his preaching and teaching ministry, he is also the author and editor of the monthly contemporary theological issues publication Think on These Things.
Steve Miller Band at Wolf Lake
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. and Hammond Port Authority welcome Steve Miller Band to the Pavilion at Wolf Lake on Sept. 22. Tickets are $30 and includes parking. Visit wolflakepavilion.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Free concert
VALPARAISO — Faith Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave., will once again offer contemporary worship services at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 27. Services will include contemporary Christian music featuring musicians from Valparaiso University. The services are open to all and will be preceeded by a free community supper each week at 5:30 p.m. To kick off this series of services, a free concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Faith Lutheran and will feature Christian contemporary artist Jennie Wellsand. Call 219-462-7684 or visit faithlutheran.org.
Memorial 5K walk
GRIFFITH — The fourth annual Eric Estill Memorial 5K Walk begins at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Bridges Scoreboard. Eric Estill (DoubleE) was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a 2009 graduate of Lake Central High School and a Schererville resident. He was tragically killed as a result of an accident five weeks before he was to graduate with his doctorate in physical therapy from St. Louis University. All proceeds from the race and all donations will be used in Eric's memory for Lake Central High School Dollars for Scholars Eric Estill Memorial Scholarship Fund and The St. Louis University (St. Louis, MO) Eric Estill, DPT Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information email Strong4Eric@gmail.com or visit the website https://runsignup.com/EricEstill2018
Veterans Honor Luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is taking reservations for its fourth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon to honor those who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Middle East wars including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. This is a free luncheon for the veterans and their guest and it will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Kathy at 219-545-1207.