Memorial Service for perinatal loss
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health recognizes the pain that families go through in perinatal loss and provides services to those seeking care and comfort.
There will be a memorial service for "Remembering Our Babies" at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. Call 219-877-1610.
Spring Community Health Fair
MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals is holding a Spring Community Health Fair offering free stroke screenings from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Methodist Hospitals, Southlake Campus, Pavilion B, 200 E. 89th Ave.
Register online at MethodistHospitals.org. Blood tests will include blood glucose, cholesterol, HDL, LDL and PSA for men. A 12-hour fast is required for blood tests. Stroke risk assessments will include blood pressure, body mass index and a medical history and risk factor questionnaire. Foot screenings will also be offered by podiatrists. Tours of the newly reopened and only Gamma Knife Center in the Region will be offered. Conditions treated by the Gamma Knife Perfexion technology include single or multiple metastatic brain tumors, vascular malformations, malignant brain tumors such as gliomas, benign brain tumors including meningiomas, acoustic neuromas and pituitary adenomas. Facial pain known as Trigeminal Neuralgia can also be treated by the Gamma Knife.
Free smoothies will be offered to all guests.
Spring concert
HAMMOND — The First Presbyterian Church, 6021 Hohman Ave., will host a free spring concert and reception at 2 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature local musicians with performances on the church pipe organ, piano, violin, trumpet, cello and French horn. A reception will be held immediately following the concert. A monetary and nonperishable food freewill offering will be taken which will be forwarded to The Vine Food Pantry of the First Methodist Church in Hammond. For more information, call 219-931-2174.
Methodist Hospitals to hold Spring Spa Day
MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals will provide a day of pampering for women with cancer or survivors a day of education and pampering from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 8000 Madison St. Free services for cancer survivors include express facials, mini manicures, chair massages, 90-second makeovers, reflexology, reiki therapy, bone density screenings, breast health information, vendors, raffles and more. There will be a healthy cooking demonstration by registered dietitians. A hot breakfast buffet will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To register call 1-888-909-3627 or visit methodisthospitals.org.
Spring rummage sale
HEBRON — The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold its Spring Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3, and 8 to 10 a.m. May 4. It is "fill a bag for $1" day at the church, 202 W. Church St. Items can be donated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 through May 2. Call 219-996-7161.
Blood drive
MUNSTER — Munster Girl Scout Troop 10100 is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. May 5 at Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: munstergirlscouts. Walks-ins will be accepted.
LaPorte Community Concert Association
LAPORTE — Bob Halligan Jr. will portray Paul McCartney as a Beatle during a one-man show at 7 p.m. May 9 at The Presbyterian Church, 307 Kingsbury Ave. This concert is included in the LaPorte Community Concert season ticket. Purchase tickets at door for $15 for adults and $5 for students. Call 219-362-5292.
Benefit spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner benefit for Ross Township Food Pantry will be held May 9. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., dine in or carry out at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. Dinner includes spaghetti with choice of sauce, meat, marinara or Greek style, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. There will be cash raffle, Greek pastry bake sale, basket raffle and vendors. This is sponsored by St. Helen's Ladies Philoptochos Society. Call 219-613-8380.