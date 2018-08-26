eLearning initiative forums
The Duneland School Corporation is planning to host three separate forums to explain and answer questions regarding eLearning and the 1:1 Digital Learning initiative to parents and the community. These meetings are open to the public and anyone is welcome at any location. The meetings are being hosted from 6 to 7 p.m. at different locations on different days to give parents and community members alternative dates to attend a meeting: Tuesday,. Chesterton High School auditorium, 2125 S. 11th St.; Wednesday at Chesterton middle School auditorium, 651 W. Morgan Ave.; Thursday at Liberty Intermediate School auditorium, 50-900 N. County Road.
Hospital offers lymphedema info program Tuesday
CROWN POINT — A free seminar offering information on lymphedema will be offered at the Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Care Center at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1201 Main St. It's led by a certified lymphedema therapist and is geared toward individuals who are experiencing swelling or who are at risk for swelling, following lymph node biopsy, radiation, or other disorders. Call 219-662-5770.
MOMS to meet
MOMS next will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. This is a new group for all area moms with kids in elementary through high school. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Visit www.FindLiberty.net/mops.
Dinner with Hilltop
VALPARAISO — 2018 Popcorn Festival dinner with Hilltop Neighborhood house is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Urschel Pavilion. Presale tickets are $8 or $10 at the door. Ticket purchase includes dinner, dessert, ice cream treat, one face painting and one inflatable slide ride for the kids. All proceeds to benefit Hilltop Neighborhood House. Food provided by Duffy's. Tickets can be purchased day of event or ahead of time from Hilltop, Valpo Events office, any staff, board member or volunteer.
Car show
The Celebration Car Show,hosted by Westville United Methodist Church resale shop will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at 365 W. Main St. Free check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Volunteer opportunities
Meals on Wheels is in need of drivers in Whiting and Merrillville. There will be an orientation/training at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at 8446 Virginia St and at 1 p.m. Sept. 20. Training lasts one hour and ends with a tour of the building. For information, call volunteer manager Joan Vith at 219-756-3663.
LWVLC meeting
The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will host Bill Trowbridge for its Sept. 11 Dinner With The League at 6 p.m. at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St. Trowbridge is the president and CEO of Paladin in LaPorte County and the Executive Director for The Arc of Northwest Indiana in Lake County - both organizations serve persons with developmental disabilities. He is also an adjunct professor of law at Valparaiso University. He has served on various non-profit boards and is currently a board member for the Child Care Consortium in LaPorte County.
Church rummage sale
The Hebron United Methodist Women will hold the fall rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 which is fill a bag for $1. There will be clothes, household items, books and movies. Items can be donated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 to 13 at the church, 202 W. Church St.
Steak dinner
St. John VFW Post 717 will have a steak dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 10400 W. 93rd Ave. Dinner includes ribeye, baked potato, salad, bread and butter and homemade dessert.
Miller Garden Club meeting
GARY — The Miller Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Marquette Park Aquatorium, 6918 Oak Ave. This year’s featured speaker is Robert Nevel, an architect, urban farmer and pioneer in the food and justice sustainability movement. He will speak on Rethinking Urban Land Use. He will address some of the basics and share some of the challenges and some of the great benefits through gardening. Visit millergardenclub.org.
'Christ in concert'
MERRILLVILLE — As part of the Gary Diocesan Synod, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church is hosting “Christ in Concert," featuring seven speakers including Bishop Donald J. Hying, and the choirs and musicians from SS. Peter & Paul Parish, St. Joan of Arc Parish, the Hosanna choir and members from the Diocesan choir. The concert starts at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5885 Harrison St. There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served in the church vestibule following the concert. Call Pat Mistak at 219-741-6049.
Library book sale
The Friends of the Valparaiso Public Library will hold its September book sale Sept. 19-22. All proceeds go to the system to fund many supplemental and special programming efforts. Hours of the sale at 103 E. Jefferson St. are: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Friends Preview Night; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 20; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22; $3 bag day. The sale is in the first floor conference room.
Veterans honor luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is taking reservations for its fourth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon to honor those who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Middle East Wars including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. This is a free luncheon for the veterans and their guest and it will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Kathy at 219-545-1207.