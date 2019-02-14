Movie screenings
Join staff and visitors from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24 at either the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center or the Paul H. Douglas Center for screenings of national park or outdoor-related documentaries. The center is at 1215 N. Ind. 49. Call 219-395-1882.
Merrillville HS students to perform concert for Black History Month
Merrillville High School music students will present a concert, “Black Composer Exposure,” at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in the high school’s freshman cafeteria; use the school’s Entrance I. Admission is $5 and proceeds go to the John Bradford Scholarship Fund to subsidize private music lessons for talented music students with limited resources. For more information call 219-650-5037, press 0 for operator and ask for Diane Rosenthal.
Grave site tours
CHESTERTON — Join the Duneland Historical Society for a look at the early history and people of Liberty Township through a tour of grave sites in Kimball Cemetery. The group meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 21at the Westchester Public Library's Baugher Center, 100 W. Porter Ave. Call 219-983-9715 for more information.
Miller Woods hikes
GARY — Join a ranger for a hike through the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s exceptional Miller Woods from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24 starting from Paul H. Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St. Hike lengths can vary from 0.5 to 3.5 miles. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and insect repellent. Call 219-395-1882.
Snowshoe hikes offered
Join a ranger at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 for a snowshoe hike. No reservation is required. A limited number of snowshoes available to borrow or you can bring your own. If there is not enough snow for snowshoeing, a traditional hike will be offered. Call 219-395-1882.
Soup social
PORTER — Discovery Trackers 4-H Club and their families will host an all-you-can-eat soup social from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Discovery Charter School gymnasium at 800 Canonie Drive. Ticket donation price is suggested at $10/adult, $5 for kids 12 and under, and kids first grade or younger are free. More than 10 varieties of soup are served and diners will decide the winner of the soup contest. This year the social takes on a 'Tale of Despereaux' theme which encourages children to have hope and be brave to make changes in their world. Balloon swords for knights and paper crowns for princesses will be given to children attending the event as well as a Soup Recipe game for the little ones and readings from the Tale of Despereaux at the story nook.
Let's talk thyroid
VALPARAISO — A free class on thyroid issues will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at HealthLinc, 1001 Sturdy Road. Make reservations by calling the Porter County Cooperative Extension office at 219-465-3555.
Love your business event planned
Munster, Highland/Griffith and St. John-Dyer Chambers of Commerce present Love Your Business from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road. It's a day of networking and business marketing. Call 219-836-5549 for more information.
2019 Annual Black History Month Celebration
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr., the Department of Community Development, the Black History Coalition Committee and the Hammond Human Relations Commission, will host the 2019 Annual Black History Month Celebration at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in the community room of the Hammond Sportplex Facility, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. African American Registered Nurses will be recognized. Those individuals are Rebecca Brown, RN; Phyllis Mitchell, ASN, RN; Kimberly Washington-Shells, BSN, RN; Tracy Toodle, MSN, RN, CDE; Jennifer Thomas, BSN, RN; Tracy M. Weems-Tucker, MSN, FNP-C, CDE; Cheryl Walker, BSN, RN; Hailey Hannon, MSN, RN, WHNP-BC and Savanna Smith, BSN, RN.
Reflections of Italy tour with the Friends of the Crown Point Library
A special presentation for the Reflections of Italy tour will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Crown Point library. A Collette Tour representative will discuss the details of this tour including the highlights and the itinerary. Special discounts will be given for booking your trip at the presentation. Register for this special travel presentation at the Crown Point Library front desk, online or call 219-306-4599.
Historical society meeting
The Lansing Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at 2750 Indiana Ave. Program for the evening will be on the underground railroad in the Calumet area, presented by Dr. Larry McClellan and Tom Shepard.
Post-treatment care offered
HOBART – St. Mary Medical Center Cancer Care Center is offering a free, six-week Cancer Transitions class for survivors who are moving from treatment to the post-treatment phase at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 Lake Park Ave. The classes will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 and continue each Thursday through April 4. Cancer Transitions is a program of the Cancer Support Community and Livestrong. It is open to cancer survivors who have been out of active treatment for at least three weeks up to two years. Each class will focus on an important aspect of survivorship including exercise, emotional health and well-being, nutrition, medical management beyond cancer and other topics. Expert panelists include an oncology certified nurse, nutritionists and fitness experts who will discuss topics like stress management, training in relaxation and individualized approaches to exercise and fitness. Classes are two hours in duration and include a period of light customized fitness activity. Each participant will receive a free pedometer, workbook, educational brochures and handouts. To register, contact Roxy Karnes, Cancer Care Services manager, at 219-947-6060.
Family fun event
VALPARAISO — Bible Heroes/Superheroes Family fun free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive. It will feature hero-related games, crafts, activities and an inflatable bounce/obstacle course. Lunch will be available for $1 and desserts for 50 cents. Guests can come dressed as their favorite Bible hero or superhero.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401. C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.