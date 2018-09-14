Nature Play Zone program offered
Kids of all ages are invited to celebrate and play in the outdoors at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore from 1 to 3 p.m. Sasturday at 100 N. Lake St., Miller. The program includes building forts, hiking in Miller Woods, doing a free craft activity and feeding the center's resident fish, turtles, snakes, toads and frogs. Parents can watch their children’s creativity blossom during these relaxing two hours. Rangers lead the free program and there is no need to pre-register. Playdate in the Nature Play Zone will be held the first and third Saturday of the month through November. Call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu.
Prostate screenings
Methodist Hospitals is offering free prostate screenings on the following dates and locations: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Midlake Campus, 2269 W. 25th Ave., Gary; 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Southlake Campus, pavilion B, 200 E. 89th Ave., Merrillville. Screenings are for men ages 40 to 70, not currently under the care of a urologist, whose last PSA test was performed more than 6 months ago. To register call 1-888-909-3627 or visit MethodistHospitals.org and click on event registration.
Dearest Doll Tea
MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion will hold a Dearest Doll Tea Party from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at 631 Washington St. There will be tea, lemonade, fruit and pastries with our dolls and stuffed animals. Then, we’ll view Catherine Barker’s favorite doll and create a craft indoors. Cost is $10 per youth and $15 per adult. Registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at 219-873-1520 ext. 5.
Bagels with Bolinger
Duneland School Corporation Superintendent, Dr. Ginger Bolinger, will host two upcoming community events, ‘Bagels with Bolinger.' Community members can meet the superintendent and talk with her one-on-one about the school district’s initiatives and strategic plan. The first event is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Westchester Library Baugher Center, 100 W. Indiana Ave. The second event is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Burns Harbor Lakeland Park Arts and Crafts Building, 1200 Lakeland Park Drive, Burns Harbor.
Community seminar
Dr. Daniel Ciaburri, UChicago Medicine heart surgeon, will hold a seminar for the community about the full range of cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgical services available at Methodist Hospitals. This free Heart Health event will include blood pressure screenings, a healthy heart cooking demonstration and refreshments. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Indian American Cultural Center, 8605 Merrillville Road. to attend, call (800) 909-3627 or visit www.methodisthospitals.org. The cooking demo begins at 5 and the presentation at 5:45 p.m.
Memorial 5K walk
GRIFFITH — The fourth annual Eric Estill Memorial 5K Walk begins at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Bridges Scoreboard. Eric Estill (DoubleE) was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a 2009 graduate of Lake Central High School and a Schererville resident. He was tragically killed as a result of an accident 5 weeks before he was to graduate with his doctorate in physical therapy from St. Louis University. All proceeds from the race and all donations will be used in Eric's memory for Lake Central High School Dollars for Scholars "Eric Estill Memorial Scholarship Fund" and "The St. Louis University (St. Louis, MO) Eric Estill, DPT Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information email Strong4Eric@gmail.com or visit the website runsignup.com/EricEstill2018.
Tallgrass prairie
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest hosts a class on the Tallgrass Prairie at 9 a.m. Oct. 6. Speaker, author and naturalist, Cindy Crosby, teaches the history of the Midwestern tallgrass prairie. Following the lecture, participants will explore the arboretum’s signature grasses and wildflowers and hear about their uses by Native American and early settlers. Please dress for the outdoors. The program is $35 for Gabis Arboretum members and $39 for non-members. Payments, due by Sept. 29, can be made by check to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest or cash at the Gabis Arboretum business office at 71 N 500 W, or by credit card by calling 219-742-8147.
Veterans honor luncheon
SCHERERVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council is taking reservations for its fourth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon to honor those who served during WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Middle East Wars including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. This is a free luncheon for the veterans and their guest and it will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Kathy at 219-545-1207.
African American Literature Book Club
The Hammond Public Library's new African American Literature Book Club kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the library, 564 State St. HPL senior librarian Debra Powers will facilitate a discussion of No One Is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts. Copies of the book are available at the library's circulation desk. More information is with Powers at the library, 564 State St., 219-931-5100, ext. 320.
Library hosts History Fair
The Hammond Public Library plans a History Fair at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at 564 State St. Ages 6 to 18 may show off their research skills by presenting an interesting part of history. Call 219-931-5100, ext. 336.