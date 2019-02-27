Post-treatment care offered
HOBART – St. Mary Medical Center Cancer Care Center is offering a free, six-week Cancer Transitions class for survivors who are moving from treatment to the post-treatment phase at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 Lake Park Ave. The classes will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 and continue each Thursday through April 4. Cancer Transitions is a program of the Cancer Support Community and Livestrong. It is open to cancer survivors who have been out of active treatment for at least three weeks up to two years. Classes are two hours in duration and include a period of light customized fitness activity. Each participant will receive a free pedometer, workbook, educational brochures and handouts. To register, contact Roxy Karnes, Cancer Care Services manager, at 219-947-6060.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG (Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Michigan City and LaPorte County Chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts, 7th floor community room, 717 Franklin St. Call 219-561-0948 or mcpflag@gmail.com
Groundbreaking documentary ‘Resilience’
“Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope” will be shown, along with a discussion, from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 8th floor conference room at Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Email Allison.Armstrong@Franciscalliance.org to register.
Pee Wee prom
Portage Township YMCA will hold its 2019 Pee-Wee Prom from 6 to 8 p.m. March 1. The Disney-themed night is for parent and child. There will be a catered buffet dinner by Clancy's Irish Pub with music and a photo booth. The event will be held at Woodland Park's Oakwood Hall. There will be a balloon-drop and take home gift. Tickets are $30 per couple and $15 for each additional person if purchased by Feb. 26. Call 219-762-9622.
Stargazing event
VALPARAISO — Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest becomes an open-air planetarium at 6 p.m. March 1 when it holds a special stargazing event to view the Pleiades—earth’s nearest star cluster, which is prominent in the night sky this time of year. The event, which is open to the public, will be hosted by Adam Rengstorf, associate professor of Physics and Astronomy at Purdue University Northwest. Another event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 8. Admission is free to both events. Registration is encouraged by emailing gabisarboretum@pnw.edu or calling 219-462-0025. The event is at 450 W. County Road 100 North.
Coffee with a cop
HAMMOND — Hammond Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. March 4 at Hammond Sportsplex 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Call 210-852-6376.
Annual conservation meeting
Jordan Seger, Deputy Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, will be the keynote speaker at the 66th Annual Meeting of the Porter County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to be held at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Kouts American Legion Post 301, 959 W. Indiana Ave., with a cost of $10 per person. The evening will begin with a buffet supper with grilled chicken and pork chops, side dishes and, of course, an assortment of pies for dessert. The meeting will also include a short business meeting with the election of a board supervisor. Call 219-462-7515 ext. 3.
Fundraiser planned
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to a fundraiser with the HCI $6 sale from 9:30 a.m. top 4 p.m. March 6 and 7:30 to 3 p.m. March 7 at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave.
Pancake breakfast
PORTAGE — Cub Scout Pack 487 will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. March 9 at Portage first United Methodist Church, 2637 McCool Road. There will be a free will donation taken.
Healthy Kids Day
Hobart Family YMCA will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to noon March 16. There will be swimming, games and vendors at 601 W. 40th Place. Call 219-942-2183.
Family fun event
VALPARAISO — Bible Heroes/Superheroes Family fun free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive. It will feature hero-related games, crafts, activities and an inflatable bounce/obstacle course. Lunch will be available for $1 and desserts for 50 cents. Guests can come dressed as their favorite Bible hero or superhero.
Mardi Gras Spaghetti Supper
Wittenberg Village will hold its 16th annual Mardi Gras spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. March 5 at 1200 E. Luther Drive. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 and younger. Proceeds will support benevolent care. Call 219-663-3860 for information. Tickets available at the door.
Writing workshop
EAST CHICAGO – Best selling author, SaDon Long, author of “God Wants You to Dominate” is coming to the East Chicago Public Library to assist authors in building business around their writing. He will be helping authors in how to turn their writing gift into new business opportunities. The event will feature a two-hour intensive workshop to help published authors solve problems that writers face today. The event is 5 p.m. March 6 at the Main Library, 2401 E. Columbus Dr. Call 219-397-2453, ext. 17 to reserve a seat.
Meals on Wheels volunteers
An orientation/training to deliver Meals on Wheels will be from 10 a.m. March 12 and at 1 p.m. March 21 at 8446 Virginia St. Training lasts a little more than an hour and ends with a tour of the building. Call 219-756-3663.
Boutique Day
HAMMOND — Prom Genie, Inc. in partnership with the Hammond Parks and Recreation presents the 6th annual Boutique Day, an annual prom dress giveaway. The event is open to all high school students within Hammond and surrounding cities and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. The prom Genie staff and volunteers will outfit girls with free dresses, shoes and accessories. There will also be free manicures, make-overs and hairstyles. All students must bring current school I.D. Call 219-230-6483.
League of Women Voters meeting
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present Laura Nirenberg, founding executive director and chief legal counsel of the Center for Wildlife Ethics at their Dinner With The League at 6 p.m. March 12. The Center for Wildlife Ethics (CWE) is a non-profit organization incorporated in Indiana in 1998 to measurably protect native wildlife and their habitats through targeting the judicial, legislative, regulatory, and community arenas. Laura’s efforts focus primarily on exposing political, corporate and economic interests most harmful to wildlife and instilling an ethical voice in wildlife public policy. The group will meet at Patrick’s Grille, 4125 S. Franklin St. Attendees may purchase a dinner of their choice from the menu. Doors open at 5:30. E-mail the League at LWVLaPorte@gmail.com.
College and career resource fair
Prom Genie Inc will hold a college and career resource fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 JF Mahoney Drive. This event will provide free information to parents and middle/high school students on how to start preparing for college and to begin exploring career opportunities in the trades and the advanced manufacturing industry. There will be information on the State of Indiana Core 40 requirements, college entrance exams, financial aid, scholarships and more. The fair is open to all students in grades 6 to 12. Call 219-230-6483.
Prayer breakfast
MERRILLVILLE — Gary Roosevelt Alumni Class of 1971 is sponsoring a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at The Chateau. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased by sending payment to RHS Alumni Class of 1971 P.O. Box 64962 Gary, IN, 46401, C/o Sharon Lampley. All classes are welcome. No payments will be accepted at the door. This event will benefit the Class of 1971's 50th Reunion in 2021.
Valpo churches offer Twenty Minutes with God
Four Valparaiso Churches and the Valparaiso Family YMCA have come together to offer a worship opportunity for the season of Lent. The public is invited to 20-minutes with God beginning at noon. The hour will include a short worship service followed by a light lunch and fellowship. A free-will offering will be taken to offset the cost of the meal and those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items to go to area food pantries.
March 13 at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St.
March 20 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 855 Harrison Blvd.
March 27 at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave.
April 3 at Trinity Lutheran, 201 N. Washington St.
April 10 at Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing
Free seminar presents new treatments for heartburn and acid reflux
People suffering from heartburn and acid reflux, especially after eating, can learn about new treatments and procedures in a free presentation on Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease, also known as GERD.
Physicians David Fumo, MD, Thomas W. Shin, MD, and Sandra Wischmeyer, DO, will present a seminar on heartburn and acid reflux and discuss the latest technology to diagnose and treat GERD at 6 p.m. March 7 at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. Guests will be provided with refreshments and giveaways. This event is free, but attendees must register in advance by calling 800-931-3322.