Sounds of the season
The public is invited to ring in the holidays at the library. The Crown Point High School Choir, under the direction of Bill Woods, will present an a capella concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Crown Point library. The Harmony Handbells will perform at 6 p.m. Monday in the library lobby, and at 6:30 p.m. local orchestra students, under the direction of Rovelli Grib, will perform holiday classics in the library meeting rooms. These free performances are sponsored by the Friends of the Crown Point Library. Registration is not required; refreshments will be served.
December First Friday concert planned
LAPORTE — The December First Friday in the Chapel concert will feature organ music celebrating Advent, Christmas and the Epiphany, and various folk tunes about baby Jesus. Organist Carol Garret will perform starting at noon Friday in the LaPorte Hospital Family Chapel. The event is free and open to the public. Call 219-325-7633.
Annual cookie walk
Chesterton United Methodist Church will hold its 26th annual cookie walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 434 S. Second St. There will be gingerbread houses available as well as some candy and breads to purchase. Proceeds from the cookie walk go to organizations supported by the United Methodist Women.
Valpo compost site public access continues through Saturday
The seasonal closing of the Valparaiso compost site has been delayed one week. Public access to the site, located at 2150 W. Lincolnway, will continue through Saturday. Residents can drop off their yard waste from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. After Saturday, the site will close till Jan. 5, when it will begin Saturday-only off-season hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 219-465-3694.
Very Merry Lincoln Maxberry
HIGHLAND — A fundraiser for Lincoln Maxberry is 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Room, 8353 Indianapolis Blvd. On Jan. 22, shortly after Lincoln’s first birthday he was diagnosed with VHR ph like ALL type B (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Type B). Bracelets will be sold for entry to the event: $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. This includes food and live music by Nate Venturelli. Raffle baskets, silent auctions and T-shirt sales will be available at the event. Must be 21 or older to attend. All proceeds will go to the family.
Inspirational program
Duneland Weavers Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and will feature "Weaver's Mindset." The meeting will be held at the Westchester Library Baugher Center, 100 W.Indiana St., Chesterton. The holiday potluck will follow the presentation. Please bring a dish to pass. Visitors and potential new members are always welcome, especially at this holiday time.
Stargaze through telescopes
Join members from several regional astronomical societies as they share their telescopes and introduce visitors to the night sky from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s Kemil Beach parking lot. While telescopes will be available, feel free to bring binoculars or your own telescope from home. Learn about the celestial objects of the season and the benefits of natural night darkness and dark-sky friendly lighting. Call 219-395-1882.
JOY luncheon at Hobart YMCA
The monthly JOY Luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Hobart YMCA. To join this Christmas Celebration, bring a $3 donation, a side dish and a canned good. For those who do not want to bring a dish, please bring a $5 donation and a canned good or bring $6 and just yourself. Please RSVP by Dec. 11 at the Hobart YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place. For more information, call 219-942-2183.
Community invited to Jolly Family Affair
LaPorte Hospital colleagues from the Birthing and Family Care Center and Wellness Outreach will hold “'Tis the Season! A Jolly Family Affair” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the hospital’s main lobby, 1007 Lincolnway. The event is an opportunity for all the babies born at LaPorte Hospital in 2018 to reunite with the OB staff and each other to celebrate baby’s first holiday season. All activities are free. Activities include photos with Santa (a link will be made available to download images), a winter craft activity, the Winter Wellness Land obstacle course, cookie decorating and a hot chocolate bar. Donations of nonperishable food items will be welcomed for local food pantries to assist those in need this holiday season. Space is limited. Ticketed registration is not required but is encouraged. Visit jollyfamilyaffair.eventbrite.com.
Polish customs
MICHIGAN CITY — A program on "Polish Advent and Christmas Customs" will be presented by the Rev. Walter J. Rakoczy at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and repeated at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. Fourth St. Admission is free and open to the public. For reservations and more information, call Theresa Child at 219-464-1369 or Robin Kohn at 219-873-3049.
Christmas Cantata at St. Mary
MICHIGAN CITY — A Christmas Cantata, "Invitation to a Miracle," by Joseph M. Martin, will be performed by the Queen of All Saints Contemporary Choir under the direction of Stephanie Sobecki at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church, 400 W. Tenth St. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16.